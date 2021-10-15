FEATURED GAMES
Tupelo (5-2, 1-2) at Madison Central (5-1, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell has completed 42 of 77 passes for 606 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 209 yards, 3 TDs on 50 carries. … LB Tyler Vaughn has 75 tackles. … CB Fred Adams has 12 tackles, 3 INTs.
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton has completed 41 of 80 passes for 642 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 207 yards, 4 TDs on 43 carries. … RB Robert Dumas has rushed for 675 yards, 11 TDs on 100 carries. … LB Vic Hollins has made 63 tackles, 4 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo lost to Starkville 28-21; Madison Central beat Clinton 34-17.
• These teams last met in the 2016 playoffs, with Madison Central winning 38-17.
• MC has a turnover ratio of plus-5.
• This is a Division 2-6A game.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Murrah; Madison Central at Germantown.
Oxford (5-2, 3-0) at Clinton (2-4, 1-2)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB Michael Harvey has completed 50 of 114 passes for 608 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 495 yards, 7 TDs on 84 carries. … DE Alex Sanford has made 46 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks.
Clinton: QB Jordyn Battee has completed 42 of 84 passes for 856 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 310 yards, 4 TDs on 74 carries. … RB Jakobe Calvin has rushed for 443 yards, 9 TDs on 76 carries. … LB Jacquavyian Carter has made 38 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford beat Germantown 37-28; Clinton lost to Madison Central 34-17.
• These teams met for the first time last season, with Oxford winning 31-27 in the 6A North final.
• Clinton’s four losses have come by an average of 8 points.
• This is a Division 2-6A game.
NEXT UP: Oxford at Starkville; Clinton at Grenada.
New Hope (3-3, 1-2) at Lafayette (5-2, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
New Hope: RB LaDarius Tate has rushed for 402 yards, 3 TDs on 56 carries. … LB Rashad Williams has made 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack. … CB Javion Henry has made 16 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery for TD.
Lafayette: RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 855 yards, 10 TDs on 142 carries. … DL D.J. Burgess has recorded 60 tackles, 18 TFL, 10 sacks. … LB Mario Wilbourn has made 45 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, New Hope beat Greenville 38-0; Lafayette beat Columbus 21-12.
• Lafayette is 4-0 against New Hope, including a 57-20 win last season.
• Lafayette has forced 23 turnovers.
• This is a Division 1-5A game.
NEXT UP: New Hope hosts Lake Cormorant; Lafayette at Cleveland Central.
Potts Camp (4-2, 1-1) at Baldwyn (6-1, 2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Potts Camp: RB/CB Joshua Blake has rushed for 283 yards, 2 TDs on 29 carries; on defense, he has 37 tackles, 3 TFL. … WR/S Britten Traylor has 16 catches for 450 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, he has 25 tackles, 3 INTs. … DE Jaquarius Bell has 27 tackles, 4 sacks.
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 64 of 119 for 1,194 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT. … WR Hastin Nelson has 32 catches for 769 yards, 9 TDs. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 51 tackles, 21 TFL, 7 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Potts Camp lost to Belmont 41-28; Baldwyn beat Myrtle 34-13.
• Baldwyn won its first two meetings against Potts Camp, including a 58-14 victory in 2016.
• Baldwyn’s defense has recorded 17 sacks.
• This is a Division 1-2A game.
NEXT UP: Potts Camp hosts East Union; Baldwyn hosts Belmont.
ALSO TONIGHT
Aberdeen (3-4, 1-1) at East Webster (5-2, 1-1)
East Webster LB Kobe Smith has 87 tackles, 23 TFL, and a state-leading 11 sacks this season. This is both team’s final non-division contest. Aberdeen and East Webster have never met in a game.
Alcorn Central (3-4, 0-2) at Booneville (4-3, 0-1)
Alcorn Central has been outscored 150-34 over its four-game losing streak. Booneville ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 31-0 win over Bruce. The Blue Devils are 28-4 against the Bears, including a 50-14 victory last season.
Amory (4-3, 2-0) at Noxubee County (4-3, 1-0)
Noxubee County RB Martavius Wicks has 416 yards and 3 TDs on 46 carries. The Tigers average 130.8 yards per game on the ground. The last three meetings have all been in the playoffs with Noxubee winning in 2015 and 2017. Amory pulled out a 21-20 win in 2011.
Bruce (0-7, 0-1) at Calhoun City (1-6, 1-1)
Calhoun City QB Jackson Lee is 18 of 71 for 160 yards, 2 TDs and 6 INTs, while adding 402 yards and 5 TDs on 79 carries. Bruce leads the Skuna River Rivalry 33-30-2 all-time but haven’t won in the series since 2004. The Wildcats won 33-6 last season.
Corinth (1-6, 0-2) at Itawamba AHS (6-1, 2-0)
IAHS WR Arvesta Troupe has 11 receptions for 269 yards and 2 TDs. LB Gavin Freeman has 35 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 INTs and 2 defensive TDs. These teams have met in each of the last two seasons in the third round of the 4A playoffs. IAHS took a 23-18 win last season.
Greenville (1-3, 0-3) at Saltillo (1-6, 0-3)
Saltillo’s E.J. Fisk has 464 yards and 5 TDs on 27 receptions; adds 16 tackles and 4 INTs on defense. Saltillo and Greenville have never met on the field. The Hornets have been outscored 107-6 in three Division 1-5A games this season.
H.W. Byers (5-1, 2-1) at Biggersville (4-2, 2-1)
This game was forfeited last season by Byers, due to COVID-19 issues. Byers’ offense is averaging 37.6 points per game, while Biggersville’s defense is allowing 17 points per contest. Biggersville holds a 4-2 series lead, dating back to 2011.
Mantachie (5-2, 2-1) at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.) (1-3)
Mantachie’s defense gave up 441 yards on the ground to Water Valley last week. Mantachie was also held to 14 points last week, marking a season-low and the first time they didn’t exceed 30 points on the year. The Mustangs are 0-2 against Macon Road, losing 35-18 in 2017 and 42-20 in 2018.
Mooreville (2-5, 1-1) at Caledonia (6-1, 2-0)
Mooreville WR Jacob Scott has 1,151 yards and 13 TDs on 68 receptions in six games of action. QB Dawson Phillips has completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,512 yards, 26 TDs and 9 INTs. Caledonia is undefeated on the field this season, scoring 44 points per game.
Myrtle (2-4, 0-2) at East Union (3-4, 2-0)
East Union WR Hayden Roberts has 275 yards and 6 TDs on 20 receptions this season. The Urchins have scored exactly 42 points in the three of their last four games. East Union beat Myrtle 61-19 in the only meeting between the two Union County schools back in 2019.
Nettleton (2-5, 0-1) at Hatley (0-7, 0-2)
Nettleton’s defense is allowing 36.6 points per game this season, having its best effort in a 28-17 loss to Aberdeen last week. Hatley is giving up 40.8 points to opposing offenses and has been shutout four times this season. Nettleton is 22-5 all-time against Hatley with a 56-0 win last season.
New Albany (4-3, 0-2) at North Pontotoc (3-4, 1-1)
New Albany RB Kody Atkinson has 790 yards and 8 TDs on 87 carries. North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner is completing 53.4% of his passes for 1,343 yards, 9 TDs and 9 INTs; adds 294 yards and 8 TDs on 84 carries. The Bulldogs won 38-14 last season and is 12-2 against the Vikings.
Smithville (5-2, 2-1) at Falkner (1-5, 1-2)
Falkner is allowing 37.8 points per game to its opponents this season. Smithville’s defense is surrendering just 14.8 points despite allowing 40 points in the loss to Biggersville last week. The Seminoles won this matchup 36-30 in their last meeting in 2018.
South Pontotoc (2-5, 0-2) at Ripley (6-1, 2-0)
Ripley RB Immanuel Griffin has 865 yards and 9 TDs on 112 carries. The Tigers’ defense has 12 fumble recoveries and 11 INTs on the season, and is allowing 12.5 points per game. This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2012, where Ripley won 36-7.
Starkville (7-0, 3-0) at Murrah (1-6, 0-3)
Starkville QB Trey Petty has 1,419 yards of total offense and 15 TDs. RB Tyler Nichols has 445 yards and 5 TDs on 72 carries. The Yellowjackets picked up a forfeit win last season against Murrah due to COVID-19. Starkville has won 179-0 on the last three meetings on the field with the Mustangs.
Tishomingo County (1-6, 0-2) at Shannon (2-5, 1-1)
Shannon’s Keytravious Shannon has 538 all-purpose yards and 5 TDs. Tishomingo County freshman LB Tristan Poling has a team-high 79 tackles, 4 TFL, 0.5 sacks and 4 hurries. These two were Division opponents from 2001-2016 before renewing a Division 1-4A rivalry tonight. Shannon is 16-0 against the Braves.
Tupelo Christian (4-2, 3-0) at Ashland (1-4, 1-2)
TCPS RB Emmanuel Randle has 677 yards and 8 TDs on 92 carries; adds 217 yards and 1 TD on 11 receptions. DL Hayes Dossett has 42 tackles, 14 TFL and 4 sacks. TCPS defeated Ashland 62-0 in the first round the Class 1A playoffs last season.
Vardaman (4-2, 2-1) at French Camp (2-5, 2-1)
Vardaman RB Zay Pratt has rushed for 394 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries. The Rams are 6-8 against French Camp, including a 48-13 loss last season. Vardaman’s last win against the Panthers came in a playoff game in 2002.
Walnut (2-5, 0-2) at Belmont (4-2, 1-1)
Walnut RB Eli Dollar has 301 yards and 4 TDs on 49 carries; adds 44 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks, and 1 INT on defense. The Cardinals are averaging 32 points per game. This is the first meeting since 2008 between the two, where Walnut grabbed a 20-7 win to move to 6-6 against the Cardinals.
West Point (4-2, 3-0) at Lake Cormorant (4-3, 2-1)
West Point’s offense racked up 575 yards of offense in a win over Cleveland Central last week. RB Cameron Young has 600 yards and 5 TDs on 72 carries. The Green Wave are looking to avenge a 35-26 loss to the Gators last season.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (5-2, 2-2) at Humphreys Academy (5-2, 3-2)
Central Holmes (3-5, 2-1) at Oak Hill Academy (3-5, 2-1)
Marshall Academy (6-1, 2-0) at Kirk Academy (5-3, 2-1)
Starkville Academy (5-3, 2-1) at Bayou Academy (6-2, 2-1)
Thrasher (0-6, 0-3) at Okolona (2-5, 1-2)
West Lowndes (5-2, 4-0) at Hamilton (1-6, 0-3)