Water Valley: QB C.J. Telford has completed 42 of 75 passes for 749 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 351 yards, 5 TDs on 63 carries. … RB Jaden Morgan has rushed for 532 yards, 5 TDs on 73 carries. … WR Marion Morgan has made 15 catches for 285 yards, 4 TDs.
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson has completed 26 of 61 passes for 405 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 465 yards, 7 TDs on 89 carries. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 545 yards, 4 TDs on 75 carries. … DL Trace Wegmann has made 31 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Water Valley beat Mantachie 49-14; Kossuth beat Alcorn Central 35-0.
• This is the first regular season meeting between these teams.
• Kossuth is allowing just 10.4 points per game.
• This is a Division 1-3A game.
NEXT UP: Water Valley hosts Booneville; Kossuth at Mantachie.
ALSO TONIGHT
Houston (6-1, 1-1) at Pontotoc (4-3, 2-0)
Houston is coming off a 38-37 loss to North Pontotoc, while Pontotoc had a 24-21 win over South Pontotoc last week. The visiting Hilltoppers are led by Jalen Washington, who has rushed for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Holly Springs (1-5, 0-1) at Rosa Fort (3-3, 2-0)
Rosa Fort is the Division 2-3A leader. After allowing 52.3 points over its first three games, Holly Springs has lowered that number to 19.7 the last three games.