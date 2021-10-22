Oxford (5-3, 3-1) at Starkville (8-0, 4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Oxford: QB Michael Harvey has completed 58 of 132 passes for 729 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs. … LB Demonte Mitchell has made 74 tackles, 8 TFL. … LB Alex Sanford has made 63 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty has completed 67 of 116 passes for 947 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 555 yards, 8 TDs on 93 carries. … WR Braylon Burnside has 20 catches for 418 yards, 4 TDs. … DL Eric Thomas has made 47 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Oxford lost to Clinton 23-6; Starkville beat Murrah 50-0.
• Last year’s Little Egg Bowl was canceled by COVID-19.
• Starkville is the Journal’s No. 3-ranked large school; Oxford is No. 4.
• This is a Division 2-6A game.
NEXT UP: Oxford hosts Grenada; Starkville hosts Germantown.
Caledonia (7-1, 3-0) at Itawamba AHS (7-1, 3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Caledonia: STATS NOT AVAILABLE.
IAHS: QB Ty Davis has completed 78 of 143 passes for 1,635 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs. … ATH Isaac Smith has 518 yards, 14 TDs rushing and 196 yards, 4 TDs receiving; on defense, he has 41 tackles, 4 INTs. … LB Gavin Freeman has made 40 tackles, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Caledonia beat Mooreville 61-41; IAHS beat Corinth 51-27.
• IAHS is 6-0 all-time versus Caledonia, including a 42-28 win last season.
• IAHS has forced 26 turnovers, including 15 interceptions.
• These teams are tied for first in Division 1-4A.
NEXT UP: Caledonia at Shannon; IAHS at Mooreville.
Ripley (7-1, 3-0) at Houston (7-1, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB Immanuel Griffin has rushed for 990 yards, 11 TDs on 136 carries. … RB/DB Chazton Crudup has rushed for 365 yards, 3 TDs on 55 carries; on defense, he has 55 tackles, 1 INT. … LB Savion Brooks has made 62 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries.
Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 54 of 83 passes for 902 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 621 yards, 13 TDs on 68 carries. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 1,079 yards, 12 TDs on 100 carries. … WR E.J. Stovall has 15 catches for 312 yards, 3 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley beat South Pontotoc 30-15; Houston beat Pontotoc 34-27.
• These teams are meeting for the first time since 1985.
• Ripley has a plus-16 turnover ratio.
• Houston averages 229.4 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Ripley hosts Pontotoc; Houston hosts New Albany.
North Pontotoc (5-3, 2-1) at Pontotoc (4-4, 2-1)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner has completed 93 of 174 passes for 1,343 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs; he has rushed for 294 yards, 8 TDs on 84 carries. … WR Winn Navarette has 27 catches for 612 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Blake McGloflin has made 58 tackles.
Pontotoc: QB Nic Townsend has completed 7 of 19 passes for 124 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 737 yards, 8 TDs on 126 carries. … RB Montinique Wilson has rushed for 239 yards, 2 TDs on 43 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Pontotoc beat New Albany 24-14; Pontotoc lost to Houston 34-27.
• Pontotoc has won three in a row against North, including a 20-14 playoff win last year.
• North Pontotoc averages a division-leading 225 passing yards per game.
• These teams are tied for second in Division 2-4A along with Houston.
NEXT UP: North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc; Pontotoc at Ripley.
Kossuth (6-2, 3-0) at Mantachie (6-2, 1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson has completed 28 of 68 passes for 434 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 604 yards, 9 TDs on 103 carries. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 582 yards, 4 TDs on 82 carries. … DL Trace Wegmann has made 56 tackles.
Mantachie: QB Jaycob Hawkes has completed 48 of 101 passes for 952 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 161 yards, 4 TDs on 30 carries. … RB Braeden Sauls has rushed for 546 yards, 13 TDs on 88 carries. … RB Hunter Hester has rushed for 523 yards, 3 TDs on 56 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Kossuth beat Water Valley 34-20; Mantachie beat Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.) 28-6.
• These teams have met twice before (2017-18), with Kossuth winning both times.
• Mantachie averages 280.1 rushing yards per game.
• Kossuth is allowing 12.3 points per game.
NEXT UP: Kossuth at Hatley; Mantachie at Booneville.
ALSO TONIGHT
Belmont (5-2, 2-1) at Baldwyn (7-1, 3-0)
Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall has completed 54.2% of his passes for 1,323 yards, 13 TDs and 3 INTs. RB Jojo Christian has 590 yards and 10 TDs on 41 carries. The Bearcats won 33-26 in the last meeting with Belmont in 2019.
Booneville (5-3, 1-1) at Water Valley (4-3, 1-1)
Booneville freshman RB Zion Nunn has 759 yards and 3 TDs on 99 carries. LB J.D. Nanney has 92 tackles, including 5 TFL. Booneville is 2-2 against Water Valley, which won the last meeting 41-14 in the second round of the 2018 Class 3A playoffs.
Choctaw County (4-3, 2-0) at Bruce (0-8, 0-2)
Choctaw County RB Antonio Kennedy has 922 yards and 5 TDs on 116 carries. The Chargers average 177.3 rushing yards and 144.1 passing yards per game. Bruce has lost both games it's played against Choctaw County, in 2015 and 2016.
Columbus (3-5, 2-2) at Saltillo (2-6, 1-3)
Saltillo is coming off a 27-24 win over Greenville last week. It was the first on-field Division 1-5A win for the Tigers since 2018 against Lewisburg. Columbus has won this matchup each of the last two years, including a 21-7 win last season.
East Union (4-4, 3-0) at Potts Camp (4-3, 1-2)
East Union WR/DB Hayden Roberts had a 100-yard kick return for a TD and a 45-yard INT return for a TD in last week’s rout of Myrtle. He also has 8 receiving TDs on the year. Potts Camp WR Britten Traylor has 577 yards and 7 TDs on 18 receptions. This is a Division 1-2A game.
East Webster (5-3, 1-1) at Eupora (5-3, 1-2)
East Webster LB Kobe Smith has 98 tackles, 25 TFL, 11 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble. Eupora RB Jay Stevenson has 952 yards and 17 TDs on 118 carries. East Webster won this Division 2-2A game 21-14 last season.
Falkner (1-6, 1-3) at Biggersville (5-2, 3-1)
Biggersville’s Zae Davis has 1,156 all-purpose yards and 13 total TDs on 48 touches. QB Drew Rowsey is 54 of 84 for 1,051 yards, 13 TDs and 2 INTs. The Lions have won four in a row in this series, outscoring the Eagles 174-20 over that span.
Hamilton (1-7, 0-4) at Vardaman (4-3, 2-2)
Hamilton RB Rye Howard has 775 yards and 5 TDs on 104 carries. He adds 82 yards and 1 TD on 7 receptions. Freshman RB Kyzer Verner has 265 yards and 4 TDs on 35 carries for the Lions. Vardaman won last season 16-12 and is 18-5-1 all-time against Hamilton.
H.W. Byers (5-2, 2-2) at Smithville (6-2, 3-1)
Smithville’s defense is allowing just 12.7 points per game, while H.W. Byers’ offense is averaging 27.1 points despite being shut out last week in a loss to Biggersville. The Seminoles have won all four meetings with the Lions, the last coming in an 8-0 win in 2018.
Lafayette (6-2, 3-1) at Cleveland Central (4-3, 3-1)
Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 1,009 yards and 10 TDs on 169 carries. LB Mario Wilbourn has 68 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack and 2 fumble recoveries this season. These two played each other from 2017-2019 with the Commodores winning the last two matchups. This is the first time they’ll meet as Division 1-5A opponents.
Murrah (1-7, 0-4) at Tupelo (5-3, 1-3)
Tupelo WR KD Gibson has 373 yards and 5 TDs on 20 receptions. RB Quay Middlebrooks has 507 yards and 4 TDs on 81 carries. The Golden Wave are on a three-game losing streak. This is the first time since 1993 these teams have met. Tupelo won 31-21 in that game.
Noxubee County (4-4, 1-1) at Nettleton (3-5, 1-1)
Nettleton QB Ty Walton is 71 of 135 for 1,248 yards, 11 TDs and 4 INTs, while adding 225 yards and 5 TDs on 39 carries. Noxubee County RB Martavius Wicks has 526 yards and 4 TDs on 59 carries. This is the first meeting between the two teams. This is a Division 4-3A game.
Shannon (3-5, 2-1) at Corinth (1-7, 0-3)
Shannon’s Keytravious Shannon has 724 total yards and 8 TDs, including a perfect 6 for 6 on pass attempts. Shannon QB Jamarcus Shines has 1,372 total yards and 9 TDs. Corinth’s defense is allowing 45.8 points per game. Corinth won 35-0 in 2019.
South Pontotoc (2-6, 0-3) at New Albany (4-4, 0-3)
New Albany RB Kody Atkinson has 815 yards and 8 TDs on 98 carries. Both teams have lost three-straight games. This is the first game between the two programs since 1990, when New Albany took a 33-7 win.
Tupelo Christian (5-2, 4-0) at Thrasher (0-7, 0-4)
TCPS freshman RB Emmanuel Randel has 857 yards and 13 TDs on 105 carries. LB Brewer Bailey has 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. Thrasher has been outscored 313-7 this season.
Walnut (2-6, 0-3) at Myrtle (2-5, 0-3)
Walnut RB Eli Dollar has 301 yards and 4 TDs on 49 carries. LB James Hinson has 28 tackles, 13 TFL and 5 sacks. Walnut won this game 39-13 last season and 30-6 in 2019. This is a Division 1-2A game.
West Point (5-2, 4-0) at Greenville (1-4, 0-4)
West Point is averaging 44 points per game on offense over the past two weeks. The Green Wave’s vaunted defense is allowing just 10.8 points per game this season. West Point is 3-0 against Greenville with its last win coming in a 14-7 game back in 1994.
OTHER GAMES
Byhalia (2-5, 0-2) at Holly Springs (1-6, 0-2)
Hatley (0-8, 0-3) at Aberdeen (4-4, 1-1)
Manchester Academy (8-1, 5-0) at Calhoun Academy (6-2, 3-2)
Marshall Academy (7-1, 3-0) at Oak Hill Academy (4-5, 2-1)
Middleton (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central (3-5 0-3)
Okolona (3-5, 2-2) at Ashland (1-5, 1-3)
Washington School (1-8, 0-4) at Starkville Academy (5-4, 2-2)
Idle: Amory, Calhoun City