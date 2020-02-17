MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
GIRLS
Class 6A
North
Murrah 58, Horn Lake 32
Madison Central 45, Oxford 36
Starkville 67, DeSoto Central 53
South Panola at Tupelo (Tuesday)
South
D’Iberville 39, Petal 28
Oak Grove 35, Biloxi 28
Terry 57, Hancock 51
Brandon 62, Gulfport 41
Class 5A
North
Callaway 48, Grenada 46
Provine at Columbus (Tuesday)
Neshoba Central 75, Center Hill 39
Cleveland Central 36, Saltillo 23
South
South Jones 33, Pearl River Central 31
Laurel 63, Long Beach 24
Natchez 44, Gautier 36
Forest Hill 65, Pascagoula 47
Class 4A
North
Yazoo City at Ripley (Tuesday)
Shannon at Louisville (Tuesday)
Clarksdale 59, North Pontotoc 24
Northeast Lauderdale 42, South Pontotoc 30
Pontotoc 68, Leake Central 32
Greenwood 52, New Albany 45
Choctaw Central 66, Itawamba AHS 29
Tishomingo County 36, Gentry 24
South
Greene County 42, Northeast Jones 21
Raymond 49, Bay High 39
Purvis at Quitman (Tuesday)
South Pike 47, Pass Christian 14
McComb 79, Vancleave 26
Stone 52, Florence 26
Moss Point 60, Lawrence County 38
Sumrall 59, Newton County 50
Class 3A
North
Belmont 73, Coahoma AHS 38
Aberdeen 44, Holly Springs 38
Ruleville Central 71, Booneville 35
Independence 58, Noxubee County 54
Senatobia 60, Choctaw County 36
Amory 61, Humphreys County 51
Houston 61, North Panola 44
Kossuth 69, Amanda Elzy 33
South
Morton at Franklin County
Columbia at Yazoo County (Tuesday)
Wilkinson County at Southeast Lauderdale (Tuesday)
Tylertown 39, Velma Jackson 23
Crystal Springs 57, Seminary 34
Forest at Jefferson County
Jefferson Davis County 59, St. Andrew’s 31
Hazlehurst at Kemper County
Class 2A
North
New Site 95, North Side 49
Madison St. Joseph 51, Bruce 48
Coahoma County 61, Mantachie 42
East Webster 67, Pisgah 50
Riverside at Calhoun City (Tuesday)
Leland 56, East Union 39
Pelahatchie 47, J.Z. George 35
Walnut 66, Charleston 51
South
West Lincoln 85, Enterprise 49
St. Patrick at Union
Wesson at Bay Springs
Lake at East Marion
Collins at Newton
Taylorsville at Loyd Star
Scott Central at North Forrest
Puckett 68, Bogue Chitto 33
Class 1A
North
Pine Grove 61, West Union 28
Tupelo Christian 53, Vardaman 38
Hickory Flat 50, Blue Mountain 46
Wheeler 68, Coffeeville 48
Okolona at Baldwyn (Tuesday)
Ashland 58, Biggersville 57
Ingomar 53, Hamilton 26
Myrtle 61, Jumpertown 49
South
Leake County 41, French Camp 26
Simmons 40, Richton 28
Stringer at West Lowndes
Lumberton 70, West Tallahatchie 28
Shaw 49, Salem 21
Sebastopol 53, McAdams 52
West Bolivar at Sacred Heart
Mount Olive at Ethel