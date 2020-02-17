MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

Class 6A

North

Murrah 58, Horn Lake 32

Madison Central 45, Oxford 36

Starkville 67, DeSoto Central 53

South Panola at Tupelo (Tuesday)

South

D’Iberville 39, Petal 28

Oak Grove 35, Biloxi 28

Terry 57, Hancock 51

Brandon 62, Gulfport 41

Class 5A

North

Callaway 48, Grenada 46

Provine at Columbus (Tuesday)

Neshoba Central 75, Center Hill 39

Cleveland Central 36, Saltillo 23

South

South Jones 33, Pearl River Central 31

Laurel 63, Long Beach 24

Natchez 44, Gautier 36

Forest Hill 65, Pascagoula 47

Class 4A

North

Yazoo City at Ripley (Tuesday)

Shannon at Louisville (Tuesday)

Clarksdale 59, North Pontotoc 24

Northeast Lauderdale 42, South Pontotoc 30

Pontotoc 68, Leake Central 32

Greenwood 52, New Albany 45

Choctaw Central 66, Itawamba AHS 29

Tishomingo County 36, Gentry 24

South

Greene County 42, Northeast Jones 21

Raymond 49, Bay High 39

Purvis at Quitman (Tuesday)

South Pike 47, Pass Christian 14

McComb 79, Vancleave 26

Stone 52, Florence 26

Moss Point 60, Lawrence County 38

Sumrall 59, Newton County 50

Class 3A

North

Belmont 73, Coahoma AHS 38

Aberdeen 44, Holly Springs 38

Ruleville Central 71, Booneville 35

Independence 58, Noxubee County 54

Senatobia 60, Choctaw County 36

Amory 61, Humphreys County 51

Houston 61, North Panola 44

Kossuth 69, Amanda Elzy 33

South

Morton at Franklin County

Columbia at Yazoo County (Tuesday)

Wilkinson County at Southeast Lauderdale (Tuesday)

Tylertown 39, Velma Jackson 23

Crystal Springs 57, Seminary 34

Forest at Jefferson County

Jefferson Davis County 59, St. Andrew’s 31

Hazlehurst at Kemper County

Class 2A

North

New Site 95, North Side 49

Madison St. Joseph 51, Bruce 48

Coahoma County 61, Mantachie 42

East Webster 67, Pisgah 50

Riverside at Calhoun City (Tuesday)

Leland 56, East Union 39

Pelahatchie 47, J.Z. George 35

Walnut 66, Charleston 51

South

West Lincoln 85, Enterprise 49

St. Patrick at Union

Wesson at Bay Springs

Lake at East Marion

Collins at Newton

Taylorsville at Loyd Star

Scott Central at North Forrest

Puckett 68, Bogue Chitto 33

Class 1A

North

Pine Grove 61, West Union 28

Tupelo Christian 53, Vardaman 38

Hickory Flat 50, Blue Mountain 46

Wheeler 68, Coffeeville 48

Okolona at Baldwyn (Tuesday)

Ashland 58, Biggersville 57

Ingomar 53, Hamilton 26

Myrtle 61, Jumpertown 49

South

Leake County 41, French Camp 26

Simmons 40, Richton 28

Stringer at West Lowndes

Lumberton 70, West Tallahatchie 28

Shaw 49, Salem 21

Sebastopol 53, McAdams 52

West Bolivar at Sacred Heart

Mount Olive at Ethel

