Game to Watch
Smithville vs. Ingomar girls
(4 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: These teams open the Division 2-1A tournament at Wheeler with a 4 p.m. start. Ingomar (10-20) had been playing better of late but comes in on a three-game losing streak. Smithville (9-16) has also lost three in a row and eight of its last nine, including a 48-27 loss to Ingomar on Jan. 24. The winner clinches a playoff berth and will face Baldwyn on Thursday.
• Leaders – Smithville: G Orlandria Smith 16.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.2 spg; F Carli Cole 7.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg. Ingomar: G Katie Beth Hall 8.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg; C Sanaa Finley 8.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg.
• Coach Speak: “When we went to their place we didn’t handle the pressure very well. If we don’t cut down on the turnovers, we won’t stand a chance.” – Smithville coach Brian McCollum
Also Worth Watching
Division tournaments get underway all over the area today. Lee County rivals Mooreville and Shannon will tip off the 2-4A tourney at ICC. Tupelo’s boys and girls both take on DeSoto Central in 1-6A at Lewisburg. Saltillo’s boys face a tough test in 1-5A at Lafayette, taking on a Lake Cormorant team it has beaten twice, but by a total of just six points.