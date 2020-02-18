Game to Watch
Smithville at. Houlka boys
(6 p.m. today)
Breakdown: This is a Class 1A first-round playoff game. Smithville (23-6) lost two straight games before beating Tremont, 49-47, in the Division 2-1A consolation game. Houlka (18-11) has already tripled its win total from last season and is led by Da’Shun Berry, the state’s leading scorer. The two teams have not played this year, but have 14 games against common opponents. Smithville is 12-2 in those while Houlka is 9-5.
Leaders – Smithville: G Khieri Standifer 14 ppg, 6 apg, 5 spg; F Blake Williams 13 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4 spg; G Mason Blair 11 ppg. Houlka: G Da’Shun Berry 32.8 ppg, 11 rpg, 4.1 apg; G Jarell Hamilton 9.3 ppg; G Seth Winter 8.9 ppg.
Coach Speak: “We’ve been in the same division with Houlka for the last five years, so I’ve had to deal with Berry for his whole career. I don’t think you can stop him. We just have to be aware of where he’s at and we have to have a body on him at all times.” Smithville coach Nick Coln.
Also Worth Watching
• In Class 4A, No. 10-ranked Pontotoc (21-8) will host Kosciusko (22-5), which won its division in the regular season. No. 7 New Albany (21-7) travels to Gentry (24-6), which played in the 4A semifinals each of the last two seasons. In 5A, Saltillo (23-5) travels to Holmes County Central after falling to the No. 3 seed in its division tournament.