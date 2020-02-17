Game to watch
Tupelo Christian at Vardaman girls
(6 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: This is a Class 1A first-round playoff game and the third meeting this season between the teams. TCPS (21-9) won the first two: 48-43 in double overtime and 56-28. Point guard Ainsley Hale had a total of 23 points and 13 assists in those wins. Vardaman (19-11) had won five straight games before losing to Hamilton, 49-48, in the Division 4-1A title game on Friday.
• Leaders – TCPS: G Ainsley Hale 15 ppg, 4 apg; G Anna Mae Ramsey 9 ppg, 3 rpg. Vardaman: G Malaysia Suasti 13.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg; F Sarah Wooten 9.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg.
• Coach Speak: “We couldn’t score on them at all last time, so we’ve got to find a way to score. Defensively, they found lot of holes in our defense, and we’re going to have to clog those up this time.” – Vardaman’s Deanna Winter
Also Worth Watching
• Pontotoc’s girls, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, will try to avoid the kind of first-round upset they suffered last year when they host Leake Central (16-7) in a 4A playoff game. The Lady Warriors (27-2) have won 14 in a row since dropping back-to-back games to 6A powers Meridian and Olive Branch. In 1A, three-time defending state champ Pine Grove (25-8) hosts West Union (20-11), which will be without leading scorer Annie Orman due to a knee injury she suffered Friday.