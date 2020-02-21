Game to Watch
Louisville at Ripley girls
(6 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: These teams met in last season’s Class 4A state championship game, with Louisville winning, 35-31. Tonight, they clash in a second-round playoff game. Louisville (19-8) beat Shannon in the first round, 74-42, while No. 4-ranked Ripley (28-2) knocked off Yazoo City, 72-37.
• Leaders – Louisville: G Areyanna Hunter 18.7 ppg; C Kiersten Ball 9.0 ppg; Ripley: F Siarra Jackson 21.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.8 spg; G Amelya Hatch 12.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg.
• Coach Speak: “Any time you get this far everybody’s focused, everybody’s ready to go. They’re a good basketball team. They’ve got all the pieces. We’re just going to have to go out there and play smart and let it roll.” – Ripley’s Steve Willey
Also Worth Watching
• Reigning 3A girls champ Kossuth visits Houston. The No. 8 Lady Aggies (23-6) have been without point guard and leading scorer Zoe Essary because of a knee injury, and that increases the odds of Houston (15-14) pulling the upset. In 1A, Tupelo Christian (22-9) visits three-time defending state champ Pine Grove (26-8), while Myrtle (18-13) hosts Union County rival Ingomar (12-22).