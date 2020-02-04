Game to Watch
Lafayette at Pontotoc girls
(6 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: It’s a top-5 battle and the second meeting this season between these two teams. Lafayette (18-3), currently ranked No. 5 by the Journal, beat Pontotoc, 61-54, on Nov. 19. The No. 2 Lady Warriors enter tonight riding a 10-game win streak, while the Lady Commodores are just a week removed from being upset by Saltillo.
• Leaders – Lafayette: G/F Kimaya Dixon 16.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.2 spg; G Azariah Buford 14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.8 spg. Pontotoc: F Samya Brooks 18.6 ppg, 9.8 rpg; G DeeDee Shephard 15.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 spg.
• Coach speak: “We’re gonna go in and approach this game as if it’s the first round of the playoffs. We’re done with division, so we’re gonna approach every game from here on as if it’s the playoffs.” – Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard
Also Worth Watching
In another meeting of ranked girls teams, No. 6 Belmont (22-3) visits No. 10 Tishomingo County (19-7). … Ripley’s boys (22-2), ranked No. 3, travel to No. 4 Saltillo (21-3). … West Union’s girls (18-9) take on county rival East Union (13-8), which won the first meeting, 55-54, on Dec. 3.