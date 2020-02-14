Game to Watch
Tupelo vs. Olive Branch boys (at Lewisburg)
(7:30 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: Tupelo (21-9) is looking for payback in the Division 1-6A championship game. Olive Branch (20-5) beat the Golden Wave twice during the regular season, by scores of 71-62 and 63-50. Tupelo was missing three starters for disciplinary reasons during the second meeting. One of those suspended starters, 6-foot-8 Josh Mitchell (team-leading 12.2 ppg), is no longer with the team. The winner of tonight’s game will earn a No. 1 seed for next week’s playoffs.
• Leaders – Tupelo: G Braxton Bishop 10.7 ppg, 4.2 apg; F Keyshawn Ward 5.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg. Olive Branch: F Cameron Matthews 14.8 ppg, 13.9 rpg; G Wes Taylor 13.7 ppg, 5.4 apg.
• Coach Speak: “We are going to Lewisburg excited about the challenge of playing against what may be the best team in North Mississippi. Our goal is to play our best.” – Tupelo’s Jeff Norwood
Also Worth Watching
• Oxford’s girls and boys are both playing in the 2-6A finals tonight, with the Lady Chargers facing tournament host Hernando and the Chargers meeting Southaven. In 1-5A, Saltillo and Lafayette square off in the girls title game. The H.W. Byers boys have won 16 of their last 17 games and face West Union tonight in the 3-1A final.