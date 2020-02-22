Game to Watch
New Albany at Pontotoc boys
(6 p.m. today)
Breakdown: This is a Class 4A second-round playoff game. The two teams met in the second game of the season early in November, and New Albany won at home, 77-66. Led by its two senior sharpshooters, New Albany is coming off a road victory in the first round, 60-59, over Gentry. Pontotoc, which can sport four guys standing taller than 6-foot-4 on the floor at a time, beat a tough Kosciusko team in the first round, 62-50.
Leaders – New Albany: G Mitchell Shettles 19 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.4 apg; G Isaiah Ball 15.8 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.2 spg. Pontotoc: W/F Rock Robinson 14.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.2 spg; F/W Joe Haze Austin 9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.5 spg.
Coach Speak: “Pontotoc is a really good basketball team, and we will have to have an A-plus effort to come out of there with a victory. … The game up here when we played them was really close until midway through the fourth, and the ball just kind of bounced our way.” – New Albany coach Scotty Shettles
Also Worth Watching
• Amory travels to Houston in a second-round 3A game. The Panthers have won 14 of their last 16, while the Hilltoppers have won eight of their last 10. In 1A, Houlka and Da’Shun Berry travel to take on Pine Grove and Carson Rowland, while Baldwyn hits the road to take on H.W. Byers, which has won 18 of its last 19 games.