Game to Watch
Smithville vs. Baldwyn boys (at Wheeler)
(8:30 p.m. today)
Breakdown: In the regular season matchup between these two, Smithville beat Baldwyn, 50-46. Whichever team wins will clinch a home playoff game in the first round and will play in the Division 2-1A tournament championship on Friday. The loser will travel in the first round and play in the consolation game.
Leaders – Smithville: G Khieri Standifer 14 ppg, 6 apg, 5 spg; F Blake Williams 13 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4 spg; G Mason Blair 11 ppg. Baldwyn: F Riley Hoard 15 ppg, 8 rpg; G Jacolby Williams 14 ppg, 8 rpg; G Gabe Richardson 11 ppg, 4 apg.
Coach Speak: “Smithville is a really good team, and they’re well coached. We are going to have to get multiple stops on defense in a row and be hard to score on. We preach to hold people under 50 points, so we are going to have to get stops.” – Baldwyn coach Grant Goolsby
Also Worth Watching
• All of the division tournaments are in full swing. In Division 1-4A girls, No. 2 Tishomingo County and No. 3 New Albany square off. The Lady Braves won both games in the regular season. In 1-1A boys, Pine Grove and Falkner face off for the fourth time this season. Pine Grove, the No. 2 seed, won the first three games by 10, 2 and 11 points.