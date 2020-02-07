Game to Watch
Pontotoc at Saltillo boys
(7:30 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: This is the regular season finale and both teams are looking to rebound from one-point home losses on Tuesday. No. 5 Saltillo lost to Ripley, 55-54, on a buzzer-beater, while No. 8 Pontotoc lost to Lafayette, 78-77, after giving up a nine-point lead in the second half.
• Leaders – Saltillo: F T.J. Hannah 18.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg; G Braxton Gibbs 15.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.2 apg. Pontotoc: W/F Rock Robinson 14.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.2 spg, 2.2 apg; W/F Joe Haze Austin 9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 spg, 2.5 apg.
• Coach Speak: “Hopefully we get a chance to refocus on the things that got us going, and we got away from those things on Tuesday. We had a bunch of mental mistakes that cost us that game. Hopefully that game will get us back focused and we will come in ready against a good Saltillo team.” – Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler
Also Worth Watching
• Two of the top area Class 1A girls teams in Hickory Flat (24-3) and Pine Grove (22-8) wrap up the regular season. … Okolona travels to Shannon for the second matchup this season. The Okolona boys won earlier this season, 72-69. … Another rematch will be Houston at Calhoun City boys. The Hilltoppers won 73-70 two weeks ago.