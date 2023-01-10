• Breakdown: No. 9 Mooreville (17-2, 3-1) gets another crack at No. 2 Tishomingo County (18-1, 4-0) in this Division 1-4A showdown. The Lady Braves won the first meeting 47-31 on Dec. 13. The Lady Troopers haven’t lost since then and are fresh off winning the Lee County Tournament title.
• Leaders – Tishomingo Co.: G Reese Moore 20.2 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 spg; F Lila Grace Sanderson 10.7 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 spg; PG Zareli Ozuna 8 ppg. Mooreville: G/F Lyla Cox 12.1 ppg, 38.5% 3-pointers; G Laklyn Nichols 56 steals, 77 deflections; F Lulu Franks 4.9 rpg.
• Coach speak: “We started out strong at their place and then struggled offensively after the first quarter. We need to be more consistent on the offensive end of the floor and contain the ball on their dribble drive defensively.” – Mooreville’s Roman Doty
WHAT ELSE TO WATCH
• Pine Grove’s boys (13-6) travel to Baldwyn (14-1) for both teams’ Division 1-2A opener. … In a 1-4A boys game, No. 4 Pontotoc (16-2, 5-0) visits No. 5 New Albany (14-4, 3-1). Pontotoc won the first meeting 81-65 on Dec. 6. … Tupelo’s girls and boys open their 1-6A schedule with a trip to Oxford.
