• Breakdown: This is the Division 1-2A opener for New Site (16-5). Pine Grove (13-7, 0-1), the reigning 2A state champion, lost its opener against Baldwyn on Tuesday, 66-47. Five of the Panthers’ losses have come against teams in higher classifications.
• Leaders – New Site: F Dallas Pounds 18.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 51.4% FGs; G Daniel Wildmon 17.9 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.0 spg; G Malachi King 11.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.1 apg. Pine Grove: G Jack Hudson 11.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 spg; F Jamas Cox 11.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.9 apg; G Hayden Holcomb 8.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.5 apg.
• Coach speak: “They’re a tough, physical team and a very heady team. So we’ll have to be on our best game to have a chance to hang in there.” – New Site’s Stephen Deaton
WHAT ELSE TO WATCH
Tupelo’s girls (16-1, 1-0), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, will host Grenada (11-3, 1-1) in a 1-6A contest. … In 1-6A boys matchup, Oxford (12-9, 1-1) visits No. 1 Starkville (15-4, 1-0). Oxford’s D.J. Davis has scored 80 points over his last two games. … The Union County Tournament continues today at West Union. The first of three games tips at 5 p.m. when No. 5 New Albany (14-5) meets Ingomar (12-9) in a boys semifinal.
