Game to Watch
Smithville at Wheeler boys
(7:30 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: Smithville (17-3) is off to its best start in years, but the real test begins tonight with the opening of Division 2-1A play. Besides Wheeler (8-8), this division includes No. 1-ranked Ingomar (21-0) and Tremont (17-3). Baldwyn (6-8) and Tupelo Christian (9-10) won’t be easy outs, either, so tonight’s game is as crucial as any other.
• Leaders – Smithville: G Khirei Standifer 14.0 ppg, 6.0 apg; F Blake Williams 15.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg. Wheeler: G/F Jacob James 18.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg; G Gabe Bennett 8.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg.
• Coach speak: “The season starts now. Everything we’ve done up until now, we’ve had a heck of a season so far. But we’re 0-0 now.” – Smithville coach Nick Coln
What Else to Watch
• It’s a big night in 2-1A all around. Ingomar and Tremont meet in a boys clash, while Baldwyn’ girls visit No. 10 TCPS. Looking ahead, the Union County Tournament starts Thursday at New Albany.
Brad Locke