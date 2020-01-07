HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS INSIDER
Game to Watch
Today: Belmont at Kossuth girls
• Breakdown: Last time these teams met, it was for the Class 3A state title. Kossuth overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to claim its first state championship. That loss still haunts Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom, who prior to this season described it as “sickening.” Belmont (16-1) is ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, while Kossuth (10-3) is No. 7. This is a Division 1-3A game.
• Leaders – Belmont: G Macie Walker 19.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg; G Mary-Grace Storment 11.2 ppg, 2.3 apg. Kossuth: G Zoe Essary 16.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg; F Katelyn Bumpas 8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg.
• Coach speak: “There’s not a day goes by that I don’t think about that state championship game. … That’s one that’s been a motivation during the offseason.” – Higginbottom
What Else to Watch
• Several county tournaments tip off this week, starting with the Prentiss County Tournament today at Northeast Mississippi CC in Booneville. The Alcorn, Monroe and Tippah tournaments start Thursday, while the Lee County Tournament begins Friday.