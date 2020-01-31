Game to Watch
Ripley at New Albany boys
(7:30 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: This will decide the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Division 1-4A tournament. Ripley (21-2, 7-0) can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win or a loss by less than 10 points. New Albany (18-5, 6-1) must win by 11 points to outright be the No. 1 seed. Ripley won the first matchup, 48-38.
• Leaders – Ripley: G Jesus Ruedas 11.7 ppg, 4.3 apg, 3.5 spg; G Asa Howard 12.5 ppg, 5 rpg. New Albany: G Mitchell Shettles 19.1 ppg, 3.8 apg, 2.2 spg; G Isaiah Ball 16.5 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg.
• Coach Speak: “I think it will come down to who can control the tempo. If it gets up and down the court really quick, it probably favors New Albany. If it’s slower paced, it probably favors us.” – Ripley coach Adam Kirk
What Else to Watch
• In 1A boys action, Baldwyn travels to Smithville in what will likely decide the No. 2 seed in Division 2-1A. The Saltillo boys travel to Center Hill for the second game between the 1-5A opponents. Center Hill won the first game, 57-49. The New Site girls will host Walnut in a matchup between the top two teams from Division 1-2A.