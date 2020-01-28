Game to Watch
Olive Branch at Tupelo girls
(6 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: Olive Branch (16-4, 4-0), last season’s Class 5A champ, has had no trouble adjusting to 6A. It beat Tupelo earlier this month, 68-52, and can clinch the Division 1-6A title with a win tonight. The Lady Wave (21-2, 3-1) are 11-0 at home this season, but the Lady Conquistadors are unbeaten against Mississippi teams.
• Leaders – Olive Branch: PG Endya Buford 24 ppg, 8 rpg; G Bryneisha Eason 11 ppg, 8 rpg. Tupelo: G Che’Mya Carouthers 15.1 ppg, 7 rpg; F Makayla Riley 7.5 ppg, 8 rpg.
• Coach speak: “They’re a top team. We’re going to have to play four quarters, and we’ve got to execute on both the defensive and offensive ends to beat them. They’re dominant on both ends of the floor.” – Tupelo coach Matt Justice
What Else to Watch
• It’s a night of big division rematches. In 1-3A, Belmont’s girls (21-2, 5-1) host reigning state champ Kossuth (18-4, 8-0), which won the first meeting, 54-48. In 1-1A, Biggersville’s boys (18-1, 8-0) visit Pine Grove (19-4, 6-1) with a chance to clinch the division crown. The Lions won the first meeting, 76-47.