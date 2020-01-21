Game to Watch
Tishomingo County at New Albany girls
(6 p.m. today)
• Breakdown: Ripley is in control of the Division 1-4A race at 5-0, but No. 10-ranked Tishomingo County (16-5, 3-1) and New Albany (12-9, 3-2) are both in position to claim the No. 2 spot. These teams previously met Dec. 12, with the Lady Braves winning 51-43, so this is a must-win for New Albany if it hopes to get a good seed for the division tournament.
• Leaders – Tishomingo Co.: G Maura Nunley 18 ppg, 5 rpg; G Katie Powers 12 ppg, 4 apg. New Albany: G Kelsey Ledbetter 16.5 ppg, 1.8 spg; G/F Ashanti High 12.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg.
• Coach speak: “We’re not playing good right now, so it’s going to be a lot about us. We’ve got to come out and execute defensively and just be blue collar.” – Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton
What Else to Watch
• No. 2 Pontotoc (18-3, 6-0) visits rival South Pontotoc (15-7, 2-2) in a 2-4A girls matchup. … On the boys side, No. 1 Ingomar (24-0, 1-0) travels to Baldwyn (9-8, 1-0) in a 2-1A showdown.