CLASS 6A
Boys
Monday
Germantown at Madison Central
Tuesday
Southaven at Tupelo
Clinton at Starkville
Lewisburg at Oxford
Brandon at Oak Grove
Harrison Central at Ocean Springs
George County at Northwest Rankin
Biloxi at Gulfport
Girls
Tuesday
Southaven at Tupelo
Madison Central at Germantown
Lewisburg at Oxford
Starkville at Clinton
Brandon at Oak Grove
Hancock at Ocean Springs
George County at Northwest Rankin
Biloxi at Gulfport
CLASS 5A
Boys
Tuesday
Lafayette at New Hope
Jim Hill at Ridgeland
Grenada at Center Hill
Canton at Callaway
Brookhaven at West Jones
Pascagoula at Long Beach
Laurel at Forest Hill (South Jackson Field)
Picayune at Gautier
Girls
Tuesday
Lafayette at Grenada
Jim Hill at Ridgeland
New Hope at Saltillo
Neshoba Central at Vicksburg
Forest Hill at West Jones
Pascagoula at Long Beach
South Jones at Brookhaven
Hattiesburg at East Central
CLASS 4A
Boys
Tuesday
Caledonia vs. Ripley (at Corinth)
West Lauderdale at Kosciusko
New Albany at Pontotoc
Raymond at Newton County
Lawrence County at Florence
Bay High at Stone
Richland at North Pike
Poplarville at St. Stanislaus
Girls
Tuesday
Caledonia at Corinth
Newton County at Kosciusko
New Albany at Mooreville
Raymond at West Lauderdale
McComb at Florence
Pass Christian at Stone
Richland at Sumrall
Greene County at Vancleave
CLASS 1A/2A/3A
Boys
Tuesday
Strayhorn at Amory
Madison St. Joseph at Winona
Tupelo Christian at Senatobia
Riverside at St. Andrew’s
Crystal Springs at Clarkdale
St. Patrick at Franklin County
Forest at Magee
West Lincoln at Sacred Heart
Girls
Monday
Amory at Senatobia
Tuesday
Strayhorn at Tupelo Christian
Madison St. Joseph at Winona
Riverside at St. Andrew’s
Crystal Springs at Clarkdale
Sacred Heart at Franklin County
SE Lauderdale at McLaurin
Wesson at OLA