CLASS 6A

Boys

Monday

Germantown at Madison Central

Tuesday

Southaven at Tupelo

Clinton at Starkville

Lewisburg at Oxford

Brandon at Oak Grove

Harrison Central at Ocean Springs

George County at Northwest Rankin

Biloxi at Gulfport

Girls

Tuesday

Southaven at Tupelo

Madison Central at Germantown

Lewisburg at Oxford

Starkville at Clinton

Brandon at Oak Grove

Hancock at Ocean Springs

George County at Northwest Rankin

Biloxi at Gulfport

CLASS 5A

Boys

Tuesday

Lafayette at New Hope

Jim Hill at Ridgeland

Grenada at Center Hill

Canton at Callaway

Brookhaven at West Jones

Pascagoula at Long Beach

Laurel at Forest Hill (South Jackson Field)

Picayune at Gautier

Girls

Tuesday

Lafayette at Grenada

Jim Hill at Ridgeland

New Hope at Saltillo

Neshoba Central at Vicksburg

Forest Hill at West Jones

Pascagoula at Long Beach

South Jones at Brookhaven

Hattiesburg at East Central

CLASS 4A

Boys

Tuesday

Caledonia vs. Ripley (at Corinth)

West Lauderdale at Kosciusko

New Albany at Pontotoc

Raymond at Newton County

Lawrence County at Florence

Bay High at Stone

Richland at North Pike

Poplarville at St. Stanislaus

Girls

Tuesday

Caledonia at Corinth

Newton County at Kosciusko

New Albany at Mooreville

Raymond at West Lauderdale

McComb at Florence

Pass Christian at Stone

Richland at Sumrall

Greene County at Vancleave

CLASS 1A/2A/3A

Boys

Tuesday

Strayhorn at Amory

Madison St. Joseph at Winona

Tupelo Christian at Senatobia

Riverside at St. Andrew’s

Crystal Springs at Clarkdale

St. Patrick at Franklin County

Forest at Magee

West Lincoln at Sacred Heart

Girls

Monday

Amory at Senatobia

Tuesday

Strayhorn at Tupelo Christian

Madison St. Joseph at Winona

Riverside at St. Andrew’s

Crystal Springs at Clarkdale

Sacred Heart at Franklin County

SE Lauderdale at McLaurin

Wesson at OLA

