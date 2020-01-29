MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
(All games scheduled for Saturday)
CLASS 6A
BOYS
North
Tupelo at Clinton
Madison Central at Oxford
South
Ocean Springs at Brandon
Gulfport at Northwest Rankin
GIRLS
North
Germantown at Tupelo
Clinton at Oxford
South
Ocean Springs at Brandon
Gulfport at George County
CLASS 5A
BOYS
North
Ridgeland at New Hope
Center Hill at Canton
South
Long Beach at West Jones
Gautier at Laurel
GIRLS
North
Ridgeland at Lafayette
Saltillo at Neshoba Central
South
Long Beach at West Jones
East Central at South Jones
CLASS 4A
BOYS
North
Ripley at West Lauderdale
Newton County at New Albany
South
Florence at Bay High
St. Stanislaus at Richland
GIRLS
North
Newton County at Caledonia
West Lauderdale at Mooreville
South
Florence at Pass Christian
Vancleave at Sumrall
CLASS 1A/2A/3A
BOYS
North
Amory at Madison St. Joseph
St. Andrews at Tupelo Christian
South
Clarkdale at St. Patrick
Sacred Heart at Forest
GIRLS
North
Tupelo Christian at Madison St. Joseph
St. Andrews at Amory
South
Clarkdale at Sacred Heart
Our Lady Academy at McLaurin