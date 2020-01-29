MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

(All games scheduled for Saturday)

CLASS 6A

BOYS

North

Tupelo at Clinton

Madison Central at Oxford

South

Ocean Springs at Brandon

Gulfport at Northwest Rankin

GIRLS

North

Germantown at Tupelo

Clinton at Oxford

South

Ocean Springs at Brandon

Gulfport at George County

CLASS 5A

BOYS

North

Ridgeland at New Hope

Center Hill at Canton

South

Long Beach at West Jones

Gautier at Laurel

GIRLS

North

Ridgeland at Lafayette

Saltillo at Neshoba Central

South

Long Beach at West Jones

East Central at South Jones

CLASS 4A

BOYS

North

Ripley at West Lauderdale

Newton County at New Albany

South

Florence at Bay High

St. Stanislaus at Richland

GIRLS

North

Newton County at Caledonia

West Lauderdale at Mooreville

South

Florence at Pass Christian

Vancleave at Sumrall

CLASS 1A/2A/3A

BOYS

North

Amory at Madison St. Joseph

St. Andrews at Tupelo Christian

South

Clarkdale at St. Patrick

Sacred Heart at Forest

GIRLS

North

Tupelo Christian at Madison St. Joseph

St. Andrews at Amory

South

Clarkdale at Sacred Heart

Our Lady Academy at McLaurin

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus