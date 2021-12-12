Monday, Dec. 13

Byhalia at Nettleton

Kemper County at Starkville

Louisville at West Point

MSMS at Tupelo Christian

North Pontotoc at Corinth

Saltillo at Lake Cormorant

South Panola at Lafayette

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Caledonia at Itawamba AHS

Columbus at West Point

Mooreville at South Pontotoc

New Albany at Senatobia

Oxford at Tupelo

Shannon at Pontotoc (girls)

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Thursday, Dec. 16

Amory at Vardaman

Lafayette at Saltillo

Nettleton at Booneville

New Albany at Tishomingo County

Ripley at North Pontotoc

Shannon at Mooreville

South Pontotoc at Caledonia

Tupelo at Starkville

Friday, Dec. 17

Hartfield Academy at Tupelo

Jackson Prep at Oxford

Oak Grove at Ripley

Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Senatobia at Corinth

Tishomingo County at West Point

Saturday, Dec. 18

Amory at Itawamba AHS

Booneville at Tupelo Christian

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus