Monday, Dec. 6

MSMS at Vardaman

Shannon at Tupelo Christian

South Panola at Tishomingo County

West Point at New Hope

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Corinth at Ripley

Mooreville at Pontotoc

Nettleton at Amory

New Albany at North Pontotoc

Oxford at Lafayette

Senatobia at Tishomingo County

South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Thursday, Dec. 9

Caledonia at Mooreville

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Neshoba Central at West Point

Oxford at Grenada

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Tupelo Christian at Nettleton

Vardaman at Booneville

Friday, Dec. 10

Amory at MSMS

Columbus at Booneville

Corinth at New Albany

North Pontotoc at Senatobia

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Starkville at Grenada

Tupelo at Northwest Rankin

West Point at Tishomingo County

Saturday, Dec. 11

Tupelo at Madison Central

West Lauderdale at Starkville

brad.locke@journalinc.com

