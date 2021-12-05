agate High school soccer schedule, Dec. 6-11 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Dec. 6MSMS at VardamanShannon at Tupelo ChristianSouth Panola at Tishomingo CountyWest Point at New HopeTuesday, Dec. 7Corinth at RipleyMooreville at PontotocNettleton at AmoryNew Albany at North PontotocOxford at LafayetteSenatobia at Tishomingo CountySouth Pontotoc at Itawamba AHSThursday, Dec. 9Caledonia at MoorevilleLake Cormorant at LafayetteNeshoba Central at West PointOxford at GrenadaRipley at Tishomingo CountyTupelo Christian at NettletonVardaman at BoonevilleFriday, Dec. 10Amory at MSMSColumbus at BoonevilleCorinth at New AlbanyNorth Pontotoc at SenatobiaPontotoc at South PontotocShannon at Itawamba AHSStarkville at GrenadaTupelo at Northwest RankinWest Point at Tishomingo CountySaturday, Dec. 11Tupelo at Madison CentralWest Lauderdale at Starkville brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Soccer Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists