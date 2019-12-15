Monday, Dec. 16
Booneville at Ripley
Corinth at Olive Branch
Nettleton at Shannon
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Oxford at Horn Lake
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Caledonia at Pontotoc
Columbus at Nettleton
Itawamba AHS at Mooreville
Lafayette at Saltillo
New Hope at West Point
Senatobia at North Pontotoc
Tupelo at Lewisburg
Thursday, Dec. 19
Amory at Booneville
Senatobia at South Pontotoc
Shannon at Mooreville
Tupelo Christian at Nettleton
West Point at Grenada
Friday, Dec. 20
Center Hill at Oxford
Coahoma County at Vardaman
Itawamba AHS at Amory
Lafayette at South Panola
Pontotoc at Starkville
Ripley at Saltillo
Tishomingo County at New Albany
West Point at New Hope
Tupelo Soccer Showcase
(G) Tupelo vs. Florence (Ala.), 5 p.m.
(B) Tupelo vs. Florence (Ala.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Tupelo Soccer Showcase
(G) Oxford vs. Florence (Ala.), 9 a.m.
(B) Oxford vs. Florence (Ala.), 10:30 a.m.
(G) Tupelo vs. West Lauderdale, noon
(B) New Albany vs. West Lauderdale, 1:30 p.m.
(G) Oxford vs. West Lauderdale, 3 p.m.
(B) Oxford vs. West Lauderdale, 4:30 p.m.
(G) Center Hill vs. Tupelo, 6 p.m.
(B) Center Hill vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.