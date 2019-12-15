Monday, Dec. 16

Booneville at Ripley

Corinth at Olive Branch

Nettleton at Shannon

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Oxford at Horn Lake

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Caledonia at Pontotoc

Columbus at Nettleton

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Lafayette at Saltillo

New Hope at West Point

Senatobia at North Pontotoc

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Thursday, Dec. 19

Amory at Booneville

Senatobia at South Pontotoc

Shannon at Mooreville

Tupelo Christian at Nettleton

West Point at Grenada

Friday, Dec. 20

Center Hill at Oxford

Coahoma County at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Amory

Lafayette at South Panola

Pontotoc at Starkville

Ripley at Saltillo

Tishomingo County at New Albany

West Point at New Hope

Tupelo Soccer Showcase

(G) Tupelo vs. Florence (Ala.), 5 p.m.

(B) Tupelo vs. Florence (Ala.), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Tupelo Soccer Showcase

(G) Oxford vs. Florence (Ala.), 9 a.m.

(B) Oxford vs. Florence (Ala.), 10:30 a.m.

(G) Tupelo vs. West Lauderdale, noon

(B) New Albany vs. West Lauderdale, 1:30 p.m.

(G) Oxford vs. West Lauderdale, 3 p.m.

(B) Oxford vs. West Lauderdale, 4:30 p.m.

(G) Center Hill vs. Tupelo, 6 p.m.

(B) Center Hill vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.

