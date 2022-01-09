Monday, Jan. 10

Byhalia at Tishomingo County

Lafayette at Pontotoc

Nettleton at Vardaman

Tishomingo County at South Panola

Tupelo Christian at Booneville

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Amory at Nettleton

Corinth at North Pontotoc

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Mooreville at Caledonia

Ripley at New Albany

Shannon at Itawamba AHS (girls only)

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Tupelo at Oxford

Vardaman at MSMS

West Point at Columbus

Thursday, Jan. 13

MSMS at Amory

Nettleton at Tupelo Christian

Ripley at Senatobia

Saltillo at Lafayette

South Pontotoc at Mooreville

West Point at Neshoba Central

Friday, Jan. 14

Booneville at Vardaman

Grenada at Tupelo

Itawamba AHS at Caledonia

New Albany at Corinth

New Hope at Ripley

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Shannon at Pontotoc (girls only)

Starkville at Oxford

West Point at Byhalia

Saturday, Jan. 15

Booneville at Ripley

Nettleton at MSMS

Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Southaven at Saltillo

Starkville at New Hope

Tishomingo County at New Albany

Tupelo at Gulfport

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus