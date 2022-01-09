Sorry, an error occurred.
Senior sports reporter
Monday, Jan. 10
Byhalia at Tishomingo County
Lafayette at Pontotoc
Nettleton at Vardaman
Tishomingo County at South Panola
Tupelo Christian at Booneville
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Amory at Nettleton
Corinth at North Pontotoc
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Mooreville at Caledonia
Ripley at New Albany
Shannon at Itawamba AHS (girls only)
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Tupelo at Oxford
Vardaman at MSMS
West Point at Columbus
Thursday, Jan. 13
MSMS at Amory
Nettleton at Tupelo Christian
Ripley at Senatobia
Saltillo at Lafayette
South Pontotoc at Mooreville
West Point at Neshoba Central
Friday, Jan. 14
Booneville at Vardaman
Grenada at Tupelo
Itawamba AHS at Caledonia
New Albany at Corinth
New Hope at Ripley
North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County
Shannon at Pontotoc (girls only)
Starkville at Oxford
West Point at Byhalia
Saturday, Jan. 15
Booneville at Ripley
Nettleton at MSMS
Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Southaven at Saltillo
Starkville at New Hope
Tishomingo County at New Albany
Tupelo at Gulfport
brad.locke@journalinc.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
