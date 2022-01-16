Sorry, an error occurred.
Senior sports reporter
Monday, Jan. 17
Amory at Tupelo Christian
MSMS at Vardaman
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Booneville at Nettleton
Caledonia at South Pontotoc
Corinth at Senatobia
Hernando at Oxford
Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc
Mooreville at Lafayette
New Hope at West Point
North Pontotoc at New Albany, ccd.
Starkville at Tupelo, ccd.
Vardaman at Amory
Thursday, Jan. 20
Columbus at Vardaman
DeSoto Central at Lafayette
Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc
Nettleton at Corinth
Pontotoc at Mooreville
Saltillo at Center Hill
Shannon at West Point
Starkville at New Hope
Tupelo at Oxford
Tupelo Christian at MSMS
Friday, Jan. 21
Booneville at Tupelo Christian
Corinth at New Hope
Itawamba AHS at Tupelo
Mooreville at Saltillo
Ripley at Corinth
Senatobia at New Albany
Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc
Saturday, Jan. 22
MSMS at Booneville
Olive Branch at Ripley
South Panola at Tishomingo County
END OF REGULAR SEASON
brad.locke@journalinc.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
