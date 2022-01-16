Monday, Jan. 17

Amory at Tupelo Christian

MSMS at Vardaman

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Booneville at Nettleton

Caledonia at South Pontotoc

Corinth at Senatobia

Hernando at Oxford

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Mooreville at Lafayette

New Hope at West Point

North Pontotoc at New Albany, ccd.

Starkville at Tupelo, ccd.

Vardaman at Amory

Thursday, Jan. 20

Columbus at Vardaman

DeSoto Central at Lafayette

Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc

Nettleton at Corinth

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Saltillo at Center Hill

Shannon at West Point

Starkville at New Hope

Tupelo at Oxford

Tupelo Christian at MSMS

Friday, Jan. 21

Booneville at Tupelo Christian

Corinth at New Hope

Itawamba AHS at Tupelo

Mooreville at Saltillo

Ripley at Corinth

Senatobia at New Albany

Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc

Saturday, Jan. 22

MSMS at Booneville

Olive Branch at Ripley

South Panola at Tishomingo County

END OF REGULAR SEASON

