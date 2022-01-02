Monday, Jan. 3

Pontotoc at New Hope

Vardaman at Tupelo Christian

West Point at Louisville

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Booneville at Amory

Kemper County at West Point

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

New Hope at Nettleton

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Oxford at Lewisburg

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Shannon at South Pontotoc

Southaven at New Albany

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tupelo at Grenada

Thursday, Jan. 6

Amory at Tupelo Christian

Grenada at Oxford

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Nettleton at Vardaman

Ripley at Corinth

Senatobia at North Pontotoc

Shannon at Mooreville

Friday, Jan. 7

Booneville at Byhalia

Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc

New Hope at Ripley

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Saltillo at Lewisburg

Tishomingo County at Senatobia

Vardaman at West Point

Saturday, Jan. 8

Amory at Corinth

Grenada at Starkville

Lafayette at Itawamba AHS

Olive Branch at New Albany

Olive Branch at North Pontotoc

Oxford at Northwest Rankin

Ripley at Tishomingo County

brad.locke@journalinc.com

