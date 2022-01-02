Sorry, an error occurred.
Senior sports reporter
Monday, Jan. 3
Pontotoc at New Hope
Vardaman at Tupelo Christian
West Point at Louisville
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Booneville at Amory
Kemper County at West Point
Mooreville at Itawamba AHS
New Hope at Nettleton
North Pontotoc at Ripley
Oxford at Lewisburg
Pontotoc at Caledonia
Shannon at South Pontotoc
Southaven at New Albany
Tishomingo County at Corinth
Tupelo at Grenada
Thursday, Jan. 6
Amory at Tupelo Christian
Grenada at Oxford
Lafayette at Lake Cormorant
Nettleton at Vardaman
Ripley at Corinth
Senatobia at North Pontotoc
Shannon at Mooreville
Friday, Jan. 7
Booneville at Byhalia
Itawamba AHS at South Pontotoc
New Hope at Ripley
Pontotoc at Mooreville
Saltillo at Lewisburg
Tishomingo County at Senatobia
Vardaman at West Point
Saturday, Jan. 8
Amory at Corinth
Grenada at Starkville
Lafayette at Itawamba AHS
Olive Branch at New Albany
Olive Branch at North Pontotoc
Oxford at Northwest Rankin
Ripley at Tishomingo County
brad.locke@journalinc.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
