Monday, Jan. 13
Grenada at West Point
North Pontotoc at Corinth
South Panola at Starkville
Vardaman at Tupelo Christian
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Booneville at Nettleton
Corinth at North Pontotoc
Mooreville at Itawamba AHS
New Albany at Tishomingo County
Pontotoc at Caledonia
Saltillo at Lafayette
Tupelo at Oxford
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Tupelo at DeSoto Central
Thursday, Jan. 16
Columbus at West Point
Shannon at Vardaman
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Tupelo Christian at Booneville
Friday, Jan. 17
Amory at Vardaman
Center Hill at Lafayette
Itawamba AHS at Caledonia
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Mooreville at Kosciusko
Nettleton at Columbus
New Albany at Corinth
Pontotoc at Shannon
Southaven at Oxford
Starkville at Germantown
Tishomingo County at Ripley
Tupelo at Gulfport
Saturday, Jan. 18
Corinth at Pontotoc
Lafayette at Grenada
Senatobia at New Albany
Shannon at South Pontotoc
Tupelo at Ocean Springs, 9 a.m.
Tupelo at Biloxi, 2:30 p.m.