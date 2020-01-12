Monday, Jan. 13

Grenada at West Point

North Pontotoc at Corinth

South Panola at Starkville

Vardaman at Tupelo Christian

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Booneville at Nettleton

Corinth at North Pontotoc

Mooreville at Itawamba AHS

New Albany at Tishomingo County

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Saltillo at Lafayette

Tupelo at Oxford

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Tupelo at DeSoto Central

Thursday, Jan. 16

Columbus at West Point

Shannon at Vardaman

South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Tupelo Christian at Booneville

Friday, Jan. 17

Amory at Vardaman

Center Hill at Lafayette

Itawamba AHS at Caledonia

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Mooreville at Kosciusko

Nettleton at Columbus

New Albany at Corinth

Pontotoc at Shannon

Southaven at Oxford

Starkville at Germantown

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Tupelo at Gulfport

Saturday, Jan. 18

Corinth at Pontotoc

Lafayette at Grenada

Senatobia at New Albany

Shannon at South Pontotoc

Tupelo at Ocean Springs, 9 a.m.

Tupelo at Biloxi, 2:30 p.m.

