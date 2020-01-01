Friday, Jan. 3

Amory at Saltillo

New Albany at Itawamba AHS

Pontotoc at Shannon

Saturday, Jan. 4

Corinth at Amory

Itawamba AHS at Booneville

New Albany at Olive Branch

Pontotoc at Center Hill

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Starkville at Saltillo

