Monday, Jan. 20

Booneville at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Nettleton at Tupelo Christian

South Pontotoc at Oxford

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Booneville at Amory

Center Hill at North Pontotoc

DeSoto Central at Corinth

Horn Lake at Oxford

Lewisburg at Tupelo

Mooreville at Shannon

Nettleton at Vardaman

Pillow Academy at Starkville Academy

Ripley at New Albany

West Point at Kosciusko

Thursday, Jan. 23

Grenada at Vardaman

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Lafayette at Pontotoc

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Tupelo Christian at Amory

Friday, Jan. 24

Caledonia at Shannon

Mooreville at South Pontotoc

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Ripley at Tishomingo County

Shannon at Caledonia

Starkville at South Panola

Saturday, Jan. 25

Corinth at North Pontotoc

Saltillo at Shannon

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus