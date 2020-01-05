Monday, Jan. 6

New Albany at Tupelo Christian

Starkville Academy at Lamar

Tishomingo County at North Pontotoc

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Amory at Nettleton

Columbus at Shannon

Lafayette at Center Hill

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Oxford at Starkville

Pontotoc at Mooreville

Ripley at Corinth

South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Vardaman at Booneville

West Point at Caledonia

Thursday, Jan. 9

Corinth at Tishomingo County

Itawamba AHS at Pontotoc

Magnolia Heights at Starkville Academy

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Friday, Jan. 10

Center Hill at Saltillo

Kosciusko at Mooreville

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Nettleton at Vardaman

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

South Pontotoc at Caledonia

Tupelo at Northwest Rankin

Tupelo Christian at Amory

West Point at Tishomingo County

Saturday, Jan. 11

Lewisburg at Corinth

New Hope at Amory

North Pontotoc at Tishomingo County

Oxford at Brandon

Shannon at MSMS

St. Joseph at Starkville Academy

Tupelo at Madison Central, 10 a.m.

Tupelo at Jackson Prep, 2:30 p.m.

