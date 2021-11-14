Monday, Nov. 15

Booneville at South Pontotoc

Saltillo at Ripley

Shannon at Tishomingo County

Tupelo Christian at Itawamba AHS

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Corinth at Caledonia

Nettleton at Mooreville

New Albany at Amory

New Hope at Tupelo

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Starkville at Madison Central

Tishomingo County at Byhalia

Vardaman at Ripley

Thursday, Nov. 18

Amory at Pontotoc

Center Hill at New Albany

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Senatobia at Lafayette

Starkville at Brandon

Tupelo Christian at North Pontotoc

Vardaman at New Hope

Friday, Nov. 19

Caledonia at Tupelo

Oxford at Center Hill

Pontotoc at Saltillo

South Pontotoc at Nettleton

Saturday, Nov. 20

Lafayette at Corinth

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus