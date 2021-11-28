Monday, Nov. 29

Amory at Booneville

Nettleton at Tishomingo County

North Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Oxford at Saltillo

Pontotoc at Olive Branch

Tupelo Christian at Vardaman

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Kosciusko at Starkville

Lafayette at New Albany

MSMS at Nettleton

New Hope at Mooreville

Olive Branch at Tupelo

Pontotoc at Corinth

Senatobia at Ripley

Shannon at Tishomingo County

South Pontotoc at Booneville

Thursday, Dec. 2

Corinth at Tishomingo County

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Lafayette at Grenada

Oxford at Starkville

Tupelo Christian at Amory

Friday, Dec. 3

Booneville at MSMS

Caledonia at Pontotoc

New Albany at Ripley

Senatobia at North Pontotoc

Shannon at South Pontotoc

Vardaman at Nettleton

Saturday, Dec. 4

Booneville at Corinth

Starkville at Saltillo

