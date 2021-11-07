agate High school soccer schedule, Nov. 8-13 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 8Corinth at ByhaliaNorth Pontotoc at PontotocSaltillo at StarkvilleTishomingo County at South PontotocTuesday, Nov. 9Amory at New HopeCaledonia at LafayetteHernando at TupeloItawamba AHS at North PontotocMooreville at Tupelo ChristianNettleton at SaltilloRipley at OxfordShannon at New AlbanyVardaman at ColumbusThursday, Nov. 11Corinth at Tupelo ChristianLafayette at AmoryNew Albany at Itawamba AHSPontotoc at NettletonSouth Pontotoc at VardamanStarkville at ClintonTishomingo County at BoonevilleFriday, Nov. 12South Pontotoc at ByhaliaVardaman at RipleySaturday, Nov. 13New Albany at SaltilloTupelo Tournament(G) Clinton vs. Tupelo, 11 a.m.(B) Clinton vs. Tupelo, 1 p.m.(G) Clinton vs. Oxford, 3 p.m.(B) Clinton vs. Oxford, 5 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Soccer Schedule Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists