 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

DAILY JOURNAL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Team (Class) | W-L | Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) | 9-3 | 1

2. Saltillo (5A) | 9-1-1 | 2

3. Tishomingo Co. (4A) | 14-1 | 3

4. Kossuth (3A) | 8-2 | 4

5. Mantachie (3A) | 10-2 | 5

6. Mooreville (4A) | 6-4 | 6

7. South Pontotoc (4A) | 10-1 | 8

8. East Webster (2A) | 8-4 | 7

9. Pontotoc (4A) | 8-2 | 9

10. Pine Grove (2A) | 10-1 | NR

