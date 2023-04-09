agate High school softball schedule, April 10-15 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 9, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ashlynn Dabbs will lead Hatley against Nettleton on Tuesday. Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 10Calhoun City at BruceIngomar at SmithvilleNew Albany at RipleyPine Grove at WheelerThrasher at WalnutTuesday, April 11Amory at Noxubee CountyAshland at Alcorn CentralBelmont at BaldwynBiggersville at WheelerCorinth at MoorevilleEupora at Calhoun CityFalkner at ThrasherGrenada at LafayetteHamilton at HoulkaJ.Z. George at BruceKossuth at MantachieNettleton at HatleyNorth Pontotoc at New AlbanyPine Grove at East UnionPontotoc at South PontotocPotts Camp at StrayhornRipley at HoustonSaltillo at New HopeShannon at Itawamba AHSSmithville at TremontTishomingo County at CaledoniaTupelo at OxfordTupelo Christian at West UnionVardaman at MyrtleWalnut at New SiteWest Lowndes at AberdeenWest Point at ColumbusWednesday, April 12Tupelo at GrenadaThursday, April 13Amory at AberdeenBaldwyn at BelmontBiggersville at Alcorn CentralBruce at EuporaCalhoun City at East WebsterChoctaw County at VardamanColumbus at SaltilloCorinth at Tishomingo CountyEast Union at Pine GroveHouston at RipleyIngomar at West UnionJumpertown at FalknerMantachie at KossuthMooreville at Itawamba AHSNew Albany at North PontotocNew Site at WalnutNoxubee County at NettletonOxford at GrenadaShannon at CaledoniaSouth Pontotoc at PontotocStarkville at TupeloWheeler at ThrasherFriday, April 14Amory at New AlbanyCaledonia at HoulkaFalkner at Tupelo ChristianHamilton at HoustonNettleton at BoonevilleNew Hope at SaltilloNorth Pontotoc at PontotocOxford at LafayettePine Grove at BaldwynPotts Camp at IngomarTupelo at East UnionVardaman at South PontotocWalnut at Hickory FlatWest Point at StarkvilleVina (Ala.) TournamentRed Bay (Ala.) vs. Colbert Heights (Ala.), 3:30 p.m.Meek (Ala.) vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.Brilliant (Ala.) vs. Cherokee (Ala.), 6:30 p.m.Meek (Ala.)/Belmont winner vs. Vina (Ala.), 8 p.m.Saturday, April 15Alcorn Central at MantachieJumpertown at Potts CampMooreville at CaledoniaShoals Christian (Ala.) at BiggersvilleWest Union at IngomarVina (Ala.) TournamentConsolation bracket game, 8 a.m.Winner’s bracket game, 11 a.m.Consolation bracket game, 12:30 p.m.Third-place game, 2 p.m.Consolation bracket championship, 3:30 p.m.Winner’s bracket championship, 5 p.m. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Hydrography Sports Ancient History Games And Toys Construction Industry Botany Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you