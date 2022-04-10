Monday, April 11

Alcorn Central at Biggersville

Amory at Aberdeen

Baldwyn at Belmont

Bruce at East Webster

Caledonia at Mooreville

East Union at New Site

Falkner at H.W. Byers

Hatley at Pontotoc

Potts Camp at Myrtle

Shannon at West Point

Smithville at Ingomar

Tremont at Blue Mountain

Vardaman at Ethel

West Union at Tupelo Christian

Tuesday, April 12

Blue Mountain at Middleton (Tenn.)

Booneville at Myrtle

Caledonia at Tishomingo County

Calhoun City at Eupora

Columbus at West Point

East Union at Pine Grove

Hamilton at Houlka

Hickory Flat at Potts Camp

Houston at Ripley

Ingomar at Amory

Itawamba AHS at Shannon

Jumpertown at Thrasher

J.Z. George at East Webster

Mantachie at Kossuth

Mooreville at Corinth

New Site at Walnut

North Pontotoc at New Albany

Noxubee County at Nettleton

Pontotoc at South Pontotoc

Saltillo at New Hope

Tremont at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

West Union at Smithville, 6:30 p.m.

Tupelo at Starkville

Wheeler at Biggersville

Winona at Vardaman

Wednesday, April 13

Meridian at Starkville

Thursday, April 14

Belmont at Baldwyn

Biggersville at Falkner

Caledonia at Shannon

Columbus at Saltillo

East Webster at Calhoun City

Eupora at Bruce

Hamilton at Tupelo

Itawamba AHS at Mooreville

Kossuth at Mantachie

Myrtle at M.S. Palmer

Nettleton at Noxubee County

New Albany at South Pontotoc

North Pontotoc at Houston

Pine Grove at East Union

Red Bay (Ala.) at Hatley

Ripley at Pontotoc

Starkville at Oxford

Thrasher at Wheeler

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Tupelo Christian at Jumpertown

Vina (Ala.) at Tremont

Walnut at New Site

West Union at Ingomar

Friday, April 15

Ethel at South Pontotoc

Smithville at Falkner

Saturday, April 16

New Albany at Myrtle

