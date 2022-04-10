agate High school softball schedule, April 11-16 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 11Alcorn Central at BiggersvilleAmory at AberdeenBaldwyn at BelmontBruce at East WebsterCaledonia at MoorevilleEast Union at New SiteFalkner at H.W. ByersHatley at PontotocPotts Camp at MyrtleShannon at West PointSmithville at IngomarTremont at Blue MountainVardaman at EthelWest Union at Tupelo ChristianTuesday, April 12Blue Mountain at Middleton (Tenn.)Booneville at MyrtleCaledonia at Tishomingo CountyCalhoun City at EuporaColumbus at West PointEast Union at Pine GroveHamilton at HoulkaHickory Flat at Potts CampHouston at RipleyIngomar at AmoryItawamba AHS at ShannonJumpertown at ThrasherJ.Z. George at East WebsterMantachie at KossuthMooreville at CorinthNew Site at WalnutNorth Pontotoc at New AlbanyNoxubee County at NettletonPontotoc at South PontotocSaltillo at New HopeTremont at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.West Union at Smithville, 6:30 p.m.Tupelo at StarkvilleWheeler at BiggersvilleWinona at VardamanWednesday, April 13Meridian at StarkvilleThursday, April 14Belmont at BaldwynBiggersville at FalknerCaledonia at ShannonColumbus at SaltilloEast Webster at Calhoun CityEupora at BruceHamilton at TupeloItawamba AHS at MoorevilleKossuth at MantachieMyrtle at M.S. PalmerNettleton at Noxubee CountyNew Albany at South PontotocNorth Pontotoc at HoustonPine Grove at East UnionRed Bay (Ala.) at HatleyRipley at PontotocStarkville at OxfordThrasher at WheelerTishomingo County at CorinthTupelo Christian at JumpertownVina (Ala.) at TremontWalnut at New SiteWest Union at IngomarFriday, April 15Ethel at South PontotocSmithville at FalknerSaturday, April 16New Albany at Myrtle brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters