High school softball schedule, April 17-20

Zha'Nya McCoy and Tupelo have games against Starkville and Nettleton this week.

Monday, April 17
Belgreen (Ala.) at Belmont
Caledonia at Corinth
Calhoun City at Houlka
Columbus at Saltillo
East Webster at Bruce
Ethel at Vardaman
Eupora at West Point
Greenville at Lafayette
Hamilton at West Lowndes
Hickory Flat at H.W. Byers
Holly Springs at Rosa Fort
Houston at South Pontotoc
Ingomar at East Union
Itawamba AHS at Tishomingo County
New Site at Thrasher
Pine Grove at Kossuth
Potts Camp at Horn Lake
Ripley at Booneville
Senatobia at North Pontotoc
Shannon at Mooreville
Strayhorn at Myrtle
Tremont at Aberdeen
Tupelo at Starkville
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
West Union at Oxford

Tuesday, April 18
Belmont at Walnut
Booneville at Saltillo
Corinth at Alcorn Central
Falkner at Biggersville
French Camp at East Webster
Hamilton at Mooreville
Hickory Flat at New Site
Houston at Pontotoc
Ingomar at Tishomingo County
Jumpertown at Thrasher
New Albany at South Pontotoc
Oxford at Lafayette
Ripley at North Pontotoc
Tupelo at Nettleton
Walnut at Kossuth
West Point at Shannon
Wheeler at Mantachie

Wednesday, April 19
Noxubee County at Nettleton

Thursday, April 20
South Pontotoc at Pontotoc

END OF REGULAR SEASON