High school softball schedule, April 18-21
Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
Apr 17, 2022

Emma Rose Thompson's Hatley squad will face Saltillo and Sulligent (Ala.) this week.

Monday, April 18
Belmont at Belgreen (Ala.)
Ethel at Vardaman
Holly Springs at Independence
Itawamba AHS at Nettleton
Myrtle at Booneville
New Albany at Tishomingo County
New Site at Thrasher
North Pontotoc at Ripley
Pine Grove at Kossuth
Potts Camp at Horn Lake
Saltillo at Hatley
Smithville at Sulligent (Ala.)
Tupelo at East Union
West Union at Ingomar

Tuesday, April 19
Aberdeen at West Lowndes
Amory at New Hope
Falkner at North Pontotoc
French Camp at East Webster
Hamilton at Mooreville
Hatley at Sulligent (Ala.)
Hickory Flat at Pine Grove
Houston at South Pontotoc
Independence at New Albany
Itawamba AHS at Booneville
Jumpertown at Blue Mountain
Kossuth at Mantachie
Muscle Shoals (Ala.) at Corinth
Red Bay (Ala.) at Belmont
Smithville at Pontotoc
Tremont at New Site
Tupelo at Nettleton
Vardaman at Water Valley
West Point at Shannon
West Union at East Union

Wednesday, April 20
M.S. Palmer at Myrtle (DH)

Thursday, April 21
Middleton (Tenn.) at Blue Mountain
West Lowndes at Aberdeen

END OF REGULAR SEASON

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags: High School Softball Schedule