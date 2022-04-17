Emma Rose Thompson

Emma Rose Thompson's Hatley squad will face Saltillo and Sulligent (Ala.) this week.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

Monday, April 18

Belmont at Belgreen (Ala.)

Ethel at Vardaman

Holly Springs at Independence

Itawamba AHS at Nettleton

Myrtle at Booneville

New Albany at Tishomingo County

New Site at Thrasher

North Pontotoc at Ripley

Pine Grove at Kossuth

Potts Camp at Horn Lake

Saltillo at Hatley

Smithville at Sulligent (Ala.)

Tupelo at East Union

West Union at Ingomar

Tuesday, April 19

Aberdeen at West Lowndes

Amory at New Hope

Falkner at North Pontotoc

French Camp at East Webster

Hamilton at Mooreville

Hatley at Sulligent (Ala.)

Hickory Flat at Pine Grove

Houston at South Pontotoc

Independence at New Albany

Itawamba AHS at Booneville

Jumpertown at Blue Mountain

Kossuth at Mantachie

Muscle Shoals (Ala.) at Corinth

Red Bay (Ala.) at Belmont

Smithville at Pontotoc

Tremont at New Site

Tupelo at Nettleton

Vardaman at Water Valley

West Point at Shannon

West Union at East Union

Wednesday, April 20

M.S. Palmer at Myrtle (DH)

Thursday, April 21

Middleton (Tenn.) at Blue Mountain

West Lowndes at Aberdeen

END OF REGULAR SEASON

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus