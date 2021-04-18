Monday, April 19
Booneville at Amory
Bruce at Vardaman
Calhoun City at Winona
Choctaw County at Starkville
Coldwater at West Union (DH)
Corinth at New Albany
Falkner at Myrtle
Ethel at Smithville
Hickory Flat at Pine Grove
Ingomar at East Union
Itawamba AHS at Nettleton
Lafayette at DeSoto Central
Kossuth at Ripley
New Site at Tremont
Pontotoc at Senatobia
Red Bay (Ala.) at Mooreville
Saltillo at Lake Cormorant
Shannon at Tishomingo County
South Pontotoc at East Webster
Tuesday, April 20
Biggersville at Baldwyn
Caledonia at Shannon
Corinth at Kossuth
Falkner at Tishomingo County
Hamilton at Mooreville
Hickory Flat at Ripley
Houlka at Bruce
Middleton (Tenn.) at Blue Mountain
Myrtle at Mantachie
Nanih Waiya at East Webster
Nettleton at North Pontotoc
New Albany at East Union
Pine Grove at Wheeler
Saltillo at Booneville
Thrasher at New Site
Tupelo at Olive Branch
Vardaman at South Pontotoc
West Union at Pontotoc
Thursday, April 22
Baldwyn at Biggersville
Blue Mountain at Shannon
Houlka at Nettleton
Houston at South Panola
New Albany at Pontotoc
Oxford at Hernando
Tupelo at North Pontotoc
West Lowndes at Aberdeen
West Union at Pine Grove
End of Regular Season