Monday, April 19

Booneville at Amory

Bruce at Vardaman

Calhoun City at Winona

Choctaw County at Starkville

Coldwater at West Union (DH)

Corinth at New Albany

Falkner at Myrtle

Ethel at Smithville

Hickory Flat at Pine Grove

Ingomar at East Union

Itawamba AHS at Nettleton

Lafayette at DeSoto Central

Kossuth at Ripley

New Site at Tremont

Pontotoc at Senatobia

Red Bay (Ala.) at Mooreville

Saltillo at Lake Cormorant

Shannon at Tishomingo County

South Pontotoc at East Webster

Tuesday, April 20

Biggersville at Baldwyn

Caledonia at Shannon

Corinth at Kossuth

Falkner at Tishomingo County

Hamilton at Mooreville

Hickory Flat at Ripley

Houlka at Bruce

Middleton (Tenn.) at Blue Mountain

Myrtle at Mantachie

Nanih Waiya at East Webster

Nettleton at North Pontotoc

New Albany at East Union

Pine Grove at Wheeler

Saltillo at Booneville

Thrasher at New Site

Tupelo at Olive Branch

Vardaman at South Pontotoc

West Union at Pontotoc

Thursday, April 22

Baldwyn at Biggersville

Blue Mountain at Shannon

Houlka at Nettleton

Houston at South Panola

New Albany at Pontotoc

Oxford at Hernando

Tupelo at North Pontotoc

West Lowndes at Aberdeen

West Union at Pine Grove

End of Regular Season

brad.locke@djournal.com

