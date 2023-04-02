agate High school softball schedule, April 3-8 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 2, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Heidi Bigham and Hamilton have games against Houlka and West Lowndes this week. Deon Blanchard | Monroe Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, April 3Bruce at J.Z. GeorgeEast Union at New SiteKossuth at BoonevilleLake Cormorant at LafayetteMeridian at StarkvilleMyrtle at Hickory FlatNew Hope at VardamanTremont at IngomarTupelo at GrenadaWheeler at FalknerTuesday, April 4Amory at AberdeenBaldwyn at Pine GroveBiggersville at ThrasherBooneville at KossuthCaledonia at Itawamba AHSCalhoun City at EuporaCorinth at ShannonEast Webster at J.Z. GeorgeHickory Flat at H.W. ByersHoulka at HamiltonIngomar at Tupelo ChristianLafayette at GreenvilleMantachie at Alcorn CentralMooreville at Tishomingo CountyNew Site at East UnionOxford at StarkvillePontotoc at North PontotocPotts Camp at MyrtleRipley at New AlbanySaltillo at ColumbusSmithville at West UnionSouth Pontotoc at HoustonWalnut at BelmontWater Valley at VardamanWest Point at Noxubee County (DH)Wheeler at JumpertownThursday, April 6Alcorn Central at MantachieAmory at AberdeenAshland at BiggersvilleBelmont at WalnutCaledonia at CorinthCalhoun City at BruceEupora at East WebsterHamilton at West LowndesHouston at South PontotocItawamba AHS at Tishomingo CountyNettleton at HatleyNew Albany at RipleyNorth Pontotoc at PontotocOxford at GrenadaPine Grove at BaldwynPotts Camp at Blue MountainSaltillo at West PointShannon at MoorevilleThrasher at TremontTupelo at StarkvilleTupelo Christian at SmithvilleVardaman at New HopeWest Union at IngomarWheeler at KossuthFriday, April 7Lafayette at PontotocMyrtle at North PontotocNoxubee County at Hatley (DH)Tupelo Christian at AberdeenSaturday, April 8Belmont at Tishomingo County Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Botany Hydrography Sociology Ancient History Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you