Abbey Johnson's Mantachie team has a pair of division games this week against Alcorn Central.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Monday, April 4

Baldwyn at Pine Grove

Blue Mountain at H.W. Byers

East Webster at Vardaman

Grenada at Houston

Hatley at Mantachie

M.S. Palmer at Myrtle

Tupelo Christian at Ingomar

Vina (Ala.) at Smithville

West Point at New Hope

West Union at Tremont

Tuesday, April 5

Alcorn Central at Mantachie

Amory at Aberdeen

Belmont at Walnut

Blue Mountain at Pine Grove

Bruce at J.Z. George

Coldwater at H.W. Byers

East Union at New Site

Eupora at Calhoun City

Falkner at Jumpertown

Hickory Flat at Myrtle

Houlka at Hamilton

Houston at New Albany

Itawamba AHS at Caledonia

Kossuth at Booneville

Nettleton at Hatley

North Pontotoc at Pontotoc

Oxford at Lafayette

Saltillo at Columbus

Shannon at Corinth

South Pontotoc at Ripley

Starkville at Tupelo

Strayhorn at Potts Camp

Thrasher at Biggersville

Tishomingo County at Mooreville

Vardaman at Winona

West Union at Smithville

Wheeler at Ingomar

Thursday, April 7

Aberdeen at Amory

Booneville at Kossuth

Bruce at Calhoun City

Corinth at Caledonia

Eupora at East Webster

Falkner at Wheeler

Hamilton at West Lowndes

Hatley at Nettleton

Hickory Flat at West Union

Ingomar at Tremont

Jumpertown at Biggersville

Lafayette at Lake Cormorant

Mantachie at Alcorn Central

New Albany at Ripley

New Site at East Union

Pine Grove at Baldwyn

Pontotoc at Houston

Rosa Fort at Holly Springs

Shannon at Mooreville

South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc

Starkville at Starkville Christian

Tishomingo County at Itawamba AHS

Tupelo at Oxford

Walnut at Belmont

West Point at Saltillo

Friday, April 8

Aberdeen at Tupelo Christian

Baldwyn at New Albany

Blue Mountain at Falkner

Booneville at Tupelo

East Union at Mooreville

East Webster at Choctaw County

Hamilton at Amory

Hatley at Noxubee County

H.W. Byers at Coldwater

Kossuth at McNairy Central (Tenn.)

Nettleton at Ingomar

New Hope at Saltillo

Pontotoc at Lafayette

Smithville at Tupelo Christian

South Pontotoc at Vardaman

Thrasher at Belmont

Tremont at West Union

Water Valley at Bruce

Wheeler at Ripley

Saturday, April 9

Adamsville (Tenn.) at Kossuth

Belmont at Tishomingo County

East Central at Oxford

Itawamba AHS at Corinth

Thrasher at Mantachie, 11 a.m.

Jumpertown at Mantachie, 3 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

