agate High school softball schedule, April 4-9 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abbey Johnson's Mantachie team has a pair of division games this week against Alcorn Central. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 4Baldwyn at Pine GroveBlue Mountain at H.W. ByersEast Webster at VardamanGrenada at HoustonHatley at MantachieM.S. Palmer at MyrtleTupelo Christian at IngomarVina (Ala.) at SmithvilleWest Point at New HopeWest Union at TremontTuesday, April 5Alcorn Central at MantachieAmory at AberdeenBelmont at WalnutBlue Mountain at Pine GroveBruce at J.Z. GeorgeColdwater at H.W. ByersEast Union at New SiteEupora at Calhoun CityFalkner at JumpertownHickory Flat at MyrtleHoulka at HamiltonHouston at New AlbanyItawamba AHS at CaledoniaKossuth at BoonevilleNettleton at HatleyNorth Pontotoc at PontotocOxford at LafayetteSaltillo at ColumbusShannon at CorinthSouth Pontotoc at RipleyStarkville at TupeloStrayhorn at Potts CampThrasher at BiggersvilleTishomingo County at MoorevilleVardaman at WinonaWest Union at SmithvilleWheeler at IngomarThursday, April 7Aberdeen at AmoryBooneville at KossuthBruce at Calhoun CityCorinth at CaledoniaEupora at East WebsterFalkner at WheelerHamilton at West LowndesHatley at NettletonHickory Flat at West UnionIngomar at TremontJumpertown at BiggersvilleLafayette at Lake CormorantMantachie at Alcorn CentralNew Albany at RipleyNew Site at East UnionPine Grove at BaldwynPontotoc at HoustonRosa Fort at Holly SpringsShannon at MoorevilleSouth Pontotoc at North PontotocStarkville at Starkville ChristianTishomingo County at Itawamba AHSTupelo at OxfordWalnut at BelmontWest Point at SaltilloFriday, April 8Aberdeen at Tupelo ChristianBaldwyn at New AlbanyBlue Mountain at FalknerBooneville at TupeloEast Union at MoorevilleEast Webster at Choctaw CountyHamilton at AmoryHatley at Noxubee CountyH.W. Byers at ColdwaterKossuth at McNairy Central (Tenn.)Nettleton at IngomarNew Hope at SaltilloPontotoc at LafayetteSmithville at Tupelo ChristianSouth Pontotoc at VardamanThrasher at BelmontTremont at West UnionWater Valley at BruceWheeler at RipleySaturday, April 9Adamsville (Tenn.) at KossuthBelmont at Tishomingo CountyEast Central at OxfordItawamba AHS at CorinthThrasher at Mantachie, 11 a.m.Jumpertown at Mantachie, 3 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters