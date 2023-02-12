agate High school softball schedule, Feb. 13-18 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Addie Lucius and Vardaman open the season Thursday versus East Union. Randy Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Feb. 13Aberdeen at ShannonEast Webster at New HopeHatley at Choctaw CountyNew Albany at Potts CampSmithville at PontotocTuesday, Feb. 14Alcorn Central at Tishomingo CountyBlue Mountain at West UnionBruce at HoustonCaledonia at AmoryCorinth at LewisburgHoulka at NettletonItawamba AHS at TupeloMantachie at RipleyMooreville at SaltilloMyrtle at OxfordNorth Pontotoc at SenatobiaPontotoc at East UnionWest Point at West LowndesThursday, Feb. 16Aberdeen at West PointEast Union at VardamanEast Webster at South PontotocEthel at HoustonEupora at AmoryFalkner at RipleyHoulka at Calhoun CityKossuth at Tishomingo CountyLafayette at GrenadaNettleton at IngomarNew Albany at Itawamba AHSNew Hope at HamiltonOxford at BruceRed Bay (Ala.) at SmithvilleStarkville at LouisvilleThrasher at BelmontTupelo at CorinthWest Union at North PontotocFriday, Feb. 17Aberdeen at TremontAlcorn Central at CorinthChoctaw County at East WebsterColumbus at BelmontHatley at PontotocHouston at AmoryItawamba AHS at BaldwynKossuth at WalnutLafayette at SouthavenNorth Pontotoc at MyrtleOxford at South PanolaThrasher at IngomarSaturday, Feb. 18Hickory Flat at MantachieHoulka at BruceKossuth at BiggersvilleStarkville at PhiladelphiaBelmont ClassicField 1 (Belmont High)Tishomingo County vs. New Site, 9 a.m.Vina (Ala.) vs. New Site, 10:45 a.m.Tishomingo County vs. New Hope, 12:30 p.m.Belmont vs. West Point, 2:15 p.m.Belmont vs. Cherokee (Ala.), 4 p.m.Caledonia vs. Cherokee (Ala.), 5:45 p.m.Field 2 (Park Field)New Hope vs. Booneville, 10:45 a.m.Vina (Ala.) vs. West Point, 12:30 p.m.Booneville vs. Hatley, 2:15 p.m.Caledonia vs. Hatley, 4 p.m.Hamilton ClassicTupelo vs. Saltillo, 10 a.m.Tupelo vs. Mooreville, 11:30 a.m.Hamilton vs. Saltillo, 1 p.m.Mooreville vs. Nettleton, 2:30 p.m.Hamilton vs. Nettleton, 4 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you