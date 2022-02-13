Ramsey Montgomery (copy)

Ramsey Montgomery's Mantachie squad opens the season Thursday against West Union.

 THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Monday, Feb. 14

Biggersville at Center Hill

Pontotoc at Smithville

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Amory at Caledonia

Calhoun City at Winona

Choctaw Central at South Pontotoc

Corinth at Tupelo

East Union at Pontotoc

East Webster at French Camp

Houlka at Houston

Lafayette at Oxford

Mooreville at New Albany

Ripley at Falkner

Saltillo at Booneville

Starkville at Louisville

Tishomingo County at Alcorn Central

Tremont at Shannon

West Point at Aberdeen

West Union at North Pontotoc

Thursday, Feb. 17

Amory at Hamilton

Biggersville at Ripley

Booneville at Pontotoc

Corinth at Houston

East Union at New Albany

East Webster at North Pontotoc

Hatley at New Hope

Olive Branch at Lafayette

Philadelphia at Houston

Shannon at Smithville

Starkville at Choctaw County

Tremont at Columbus

Tupelo at Itawamba AHS

Walnut at Kossuth

Water Valley at Oxford

West Point at Noxapater

West Union at Mantachie

Friday, Feb. 18

Bruce at West Union

Choctaw County at East Webster

Corinth at Booneville

Houlka at Calhoun City

Houston at Grenada

Mooreville at Tupelo

Tishomingo County at New Albany

Saturday, Feb. 19

Baldwyn Classic

Baldwyn vs. Thrasher, 10 a.m.

Thrasher vs. Mantachie, 11:30 a.m.

Mantachie vs. Shannon, 1 p.m.

Baldwyn vs. Shannon, 2:30 p.m.

Belmont Classic

At high school field

Tishomingo County vs. Walnut, 9 a.m.

Tishomingo County vs. New Hope, 10:30 a.m.

Walnut vs. New Hope, noon

Belmont vs. West Point, 1:30 p.m.

Vina (Ala.) vs. West Point, 3 p.m.

Belmont vs. Biggersville, 4:30 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Biggersville, 6 p.m.

At park field

Vina (Ala.) vs. Columbus, noon

New Site vs. Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

New Site vs. Caledonia, 3 p.m.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus