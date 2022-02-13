agate High school softball schedule, Feb. 14-19 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ramsey Montgomery's Mantachie squad opens the season Thursday against West Union. THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 14Biggersville at Center HillPontotoc at SmithvilleTuesday, Feb. 15Amory at CaledoniaCalhoun City at WinonaChoctaw Central at South PontotocCorinth at TupeloEast Union at PontotocEast Webster at French CampHoulka at HoustonLafayette at OxfordMooreville at New AlbanyRipley at FalknerSaltillo at BoonevilleStarkville at LouisvilleTishomingo County at Alcorn CentralTremont at ShannonWest Point at AberdeenWest Union at North PontotocThursday, Feb. 17Amory at HamiltonBiggersville at RipleyBooneville at PontotocCorinth at HoustonEast Union at New AlbanyEast Webster at North PontotocHatley at New HopeOlive Branch at LafayettePhiladelphia at HoustonShannon at SmithvilleStarkville at Choctaw CountyTremont at ColumbusTupelo at Itawamba AHSWalnut at KossuthWater Valley at OxfordWest Point at NoxapaterWest Union at MantachieFriday, Feb. 18Bruce at West UnionChoctaw County at East WebsterCorinth at BoonevilleHoulka at Calhoun CityHouston at GrenadaMooreville at TupeloTishomingo County at New AlbanySaturday, Feb. 19Baldwyn ClassicBaldwyn vs. Thrasher, 10 a.m.Thrasher vs. Mantachie, 11:30 a.m.Mantachie vs. Shannon, 1 p.m.Baldwyn vs. Shannon, 2:30 p.m.Belmont ClassicAt high school fieldTishomingo County vs. Walnut, 9 a.m.Tishomingo County vs. New Hope, 10:30 a.m.Walnut vs. New Hope, noonBelmont vs. West Point, 1:30 p.m.Vina (Ala.) vs. West Point, 3 p.m.Belmont vs. Biggersville, 4:30 p.m.Caledonia vs. Biggersville, 6 p.m.At park fieldVina (Ala.) vs. Columbus, noonNew Site vs. Columbus, 1:30 p.m.New Site vs. Caledonia, 3 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters