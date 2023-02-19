agate High school softball schedule, Feb. 20-25 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 19, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Hallie Beth Reed and East Webster are scheduled to play four games this week. James Pugh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Feb. 20Mooreville at HamiltonMyrtle at HoulkaPontotoc at KossuthRipley at FalknerSaltillo at East WebsterVardaman at HatleyWest Point at AberdeenTuesday, Feb. 21Belmont at Cherokee (Ala.)Bruce at West UnionCorinth at HernandoDeSoto Central at OxfordEast Union at Alcorn CentralEast Webster at VardamanFrench Camp at Calhoun CityHamilton at TupeloHatley at SaltilloIngomar at Potts CampKossuth at RipleyLafayette at South PontotocMantachie at ThrasherNettleton at HoulkaNorth Pontotoc at Itawamba AHSRed Bay (Ala.) at MoorevilleSmithville at FalknerStarkville at Noxubee CountyTishomingo County at WalnutTremont at ShannonWest Point at AberdeenThursday, Feb. 23Aberdeen at Tupelo ChristianAmory at East WebsterAshland at Hickory FlatBaldwyn at Itawamba AHSBelmont at ShannonFalkner at SmithvilleHouston at GrenadaIngomar at North PontotocKossuth at CorinthLafayette at DeSoto CentralMyrtle at MantachieOxford at PontotocSouth Pontotoc at NettletonSouthaven at New AlbanyStarkville at West PointThrasher at New SiteTishomingo County at Alcorn CentralVardaman at BruceWest Union at East UnionFriday, Feb. 24Ethel at South PontotocHamilton at ColumbusHickory Flat at WheelerHouston at BruceIndependence at LafayetteMooreville at TupeloNettleton at West UnionNew Site at IngomarOxford at North PontotocPotts Camp at New AlbanyRed Bay (Ala.) at Itawamba AHSRipley at AmoryTremont at BaldwynWalnut at ThrasherWest Lowndes at West PointSaturday, Feb. 25Caledonia at East WebsterFalkner at Hickory FlatWater Valley TournamentCalhoun City vs. Water Valley, 10 a.m.Calhoun City vs. Southaven, 11:30 a.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Botany Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you