djr-2021-03-13-sport-booneville-burns-arp1

Hallie Burns will lead Booneville against Baldwyn and Pine Grove this week.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Monday, Feb. 21

Houston at Philadelphia

Lafafyette at Water Valley

New Hope at Hatley

South Pontotoc at Choctaw Central

Starkville at West Point

NEMCC Tournament

Smithville vs. Mantachie, 3 p.m.

Wheeler vs. Kossuth, 5 p.m.

Kossuth vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Alcorn Central at Tishomingo County

Ashland at Hickory Flat (DH)

Baldwyn at Booneville

Belmont at Tremont

Calhoun City at French Camp

Falkner at Pine Grove

Hatley at Hamilton

Houston at East Webster

Kossuth at Ripley

Nettleton at Itawamba AHS

New Albany at Lewisburg

New Site at Tupelo Christian

North Pontotoc at Mooreville

Oxford at Bruce

Potts Camp at West Union

Red Bay (Ala.) at Saltillo

Shannon at Columbus

South Pontotoc at East Union

Tupelo at Corinth

Vardaman at Pontotoc

Walnut at Thrasher

Water Valley at Lafayette

Wheeler at Mantachie

Thursday, Feb. 24

Baldwyn at Smithville

Belmont at Shannon

Biggersville at Kossuth

Booneville at Pine Grove

Caledonia at East Webster

Corinth at Lewisburg

Falkner at Ripley

Hamilton at Nettleton

Houlka at Tremont

Kosciusko at Starkville

Lafayette at Center Hill

Oxford at Pontotoc

Potts Camp at Hickory Flat

Red Bay (Ala.) at Itawamba AHS

Saltillo at Myrtle

Thrasher at New Site

Tishomingo County at West Point

Tupelo at Amory

Tupelo Christian at Aberdeen

Vardaman at Bruce

Walnut at Alcorn Central

West Union at East Union

Winona at Calhoun City

Friday, Feb. 25

Amory at Houlka

Baldwyn at Shannon

Columbus at Belmont

Ethel at Houston

Hatley at Mantachie

Itawamba AHS at North Pontotoc

New Albany at Tupelo

Noxapater at West Point

Potts Camp at Byhalia

Ripley at Wheeler

Tupelo Christian at Thrasher

Water Valley at Calhoun City

West Union at Nettleton

Saturday, Feb. 26

Falkner at Hickory Flat

Independence at Oxford

Kossuth at Biggersville

New Hope at East Webster

New Site at Tishomingo County

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus