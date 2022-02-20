agate High school softball schedule, Feb. 21-26 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hallie Burns will lead Booneville against Baldwyn and Pine Grove this week. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 21Houston at PhiladelphiaLafafyette at Water ValleyNew Hope at HatleySouth Pontotoc at Choctaw CentralStarkville at West PointNEMCC TournamentSmithville vs. Mantachie, 3 p.m.Wheeler vs. Kossuth, 5 p.m.Kossuth vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 22Alcorn Central at Tishomingo CountyAshland at Hickory Flat (DH)Baldwyn at BoonevilleBelmont at TremontCalhoun City at French CampFalkner at Pine GroveHatley at HamiltonHouston at East WebsterKossuth at RipleyNettleton at Itawamba AHSNew Albany at LewisburgNew Site at Tupelo ChristianNorth Pontotoc at MoorevilleOxford at BrucePotts Camp at West UnionRed Bay (Ala.) at SaltilloShannon at ColumbusSouth Pontotoc at East UnionTupelo at CorinthVardaman at PontotocWalnut at ThrasherWater Valley at LafayetteWheeler at MantachieThursday, Feb. 24Baldwyn at SmithvilleBelmont at ShannonBiggersville at KossuthBooneville at Pine GroveCaledonia at East WebsterCorinth at LewisburgFalkner at RipleyHamilton at NettletonHoulka at TremontKosciusko at StarkvilleLafayette at Center HillOxford at PontotocPotts Camp at Hickory FlatRed Bay (Ala.) at Itawamba AHSSaltillo at MyrtleThrasher at New SiteTishomingo County at West PointTupelo at AmoryTupelo Christian at AberdeenVardaman at BruceWalnut at Alcorn CentralWest Union at East UnionWinona at Calhoun CityFriday, Feb. 25Amory at HoulkaBaldwyn at ShannonColumbus at BelmontEthel at HoustonHatley at MantachieItawamba AHS at North PontotocNew Albany at TupeloNoxapater at West PointPotts Camp at ByhaliaRipley at WheelerTupelo Christian at ThrasherWater Valley at Calhoun CityWest Union at NettletonSaturday, Feb. 26Falkner at Hickory FlatIndependence at OxfordKossuth at BiggersvilleNew Hope at East WebsterNew Site at Tishomingo County brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Tupelo Union Botany Transports Hydrography Building Industry West Point Valley City Potts Red Bay Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters