Monday, March 27
Amory at Hamilton
Biggersville at New Site
Choctaw County at Hatley
East Union at Mooreville
Houlka at Booneville
Kossuth at Saltillo
New Hope at Houston
Pine Grove at Falkner
Smithville at Baldwyn
Tishomingo County at Ingomar
Vina (Ala.) at Tremont
West Union at Thrasher
Winona at Calhoun City
Tuesday, March 28
Alcorn Central at East Union
Amory at Hamilton
Belmont at Vina (Ala.)
Booneville at Wheeler
Bruce at Oxford
Corinth at Ripley
Eupora at Houston
French Camp at West Point
Hickory Flat at Potts Camp
Ingomar at Nettleton
Lafayette at North Pontotoc
Pontotoc at Mantachie
South Pontotoc at Vardaman
Starkville at New Albany
Tremont at Thrasher
Tupelo at Itawamba AHS
Thursday, March 2
Amory at Noxubee County (DH)
Baldwyn at Smithville
Blue Mountain at Falkner
Calhoun City at French Camp
Center Hill at Lafayette
Corinth at Tupelo
East Union at South Pontotoc
Hamilton at Nettleton
Hatley at Vardaman
Houston at Pine Grove
Ingomar at Thrasher
Itawamba AHS at New Albany
Lewisburg at Booneville
Mantachie at Myrtle
Mooreville at North Pontotoc
New Hope at East Webster
New Site at Wheeler
Philadelphia at Starkville
Potts Camp at Byhalia
Saltillo at Pontotoc
Shannon at Belmont
Southaven at Alcorn Central
Walnut at Tishomingo County
West Union at Bruce
Friday, March 3
Alcorn Central at Wheeler
Blue Mountain at Potts Camp
Calhoun City at Vardaman
Demopolis (Ala.) at Kossuth
East Webster at French Camp
Hamilton at Hatley
Hickory Flat at Falkner
Itawamba AHS at North Pontotoc
South Pontotoc at Caledonia
Tremont at West Union
Corinth Tournament
Demopolis (Ala.) vs. Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford Tournament
Oxford vs. Myrtle, 4 p.m.
Myrtle vs. Pontotoc, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pontotoc, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Bruce at Winona
Starkville at Eupora
Thrasher at Nettleton
Corinth Tournament
Ripley vs. Corinth, 9 a.m.
Ripley vs. Demopolis (Ala.), 10:20 a.m.
Houston vs. Demopolis (Ala.), 11:40 a.m.
Houston vs. Kossuth, 1 p.m.
Muscle Shoals (Ala.) vs. Kossuth, 2:20 p.m.
Muscle Shoals (Ala.) vs. Pine Grove, 3:40 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Pine Grove, 5 p.m.
Alcorn Central vs. Muscle Shoals (Ala.), 6:20 p.m.
Oxford Tournament
South Panola vs. Lafayette, 9 a.m.
DeSoto Central vs. New Hope, 10:30 a.m.
South Panola vs. Center Hill, noon
Mantachie vs. New Hope, 1:30 p.m.
Saltillo vs. DeSoto Central, 3 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Olive Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Mantachie vs. Center Hill, 6 p.m.
Olive Branch vs. Saltillo, 7:30 p.m.
