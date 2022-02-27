agate High school softball schedule, Feb. 28-March 5 Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 27, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emma Mayer's Myrtle squad will face Hickory Flat, Strayhorn and Nettleton this week – all on the road. Jim Lytle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 28DeSoto Central at LafayetteHouston at HoulkaMooreville at West UnionMyrtle at Hickory FlatNew Albany at BaldwynNorth Pontotoc at FalknerStarkville at NoxapaterSulligent (Ala.) at SmithvilleWest Point at LouisvilleWheeler at New SiteTuesday, March 1Aberdeen at ColumbusAlcorn Central at WheelerBelgreen (Ala.) at Tishomingo CountyBiggersville at Tupelo ChristianBooneville at RipleyBruce at OxfordCenter Hill at LafayetteCoahoma County at Potts CampEast Webster at HoustonFrench Camp at Calhoun CityHamilton at HatleyHernando at CorinthItawamba AHS at TupeloMantachie at PontotocMooreville at East UnionMyrtle at StrayhornNew Site at TremontNorth Pontotoc at NettletonPine Grove at Hickory FlatSaltillo at KossuthShannon at BelmontSouthaven at New AlbanyThrasher at FalknerVardaman at South PontotocWest Point at StarkvilleWest Union at WalnutThursday, March 3Amory at Itawamba AHSBaldwyn at ThrasherBelmont at Vina (Ala.)Biggersville at New SiteBruce at HoulkaCorinth at South PontotocEast Webster at CaledoniaEupora at HoustonHickory Flat at WalnutJumpertown at FalknerMantachie at RipleyMooreville at North PontotocNettleton at HamiltonPontotoc at SaltilloPotts Camp at Coahoma CountyShannon at TremontTupelo at New AlbanyVardaman at Calhoun CityWheeler at East UnionFriday, March 4Amory at TupeloBaldwyn at Tupelo ChristianBelmont at ThrasherBruce at WinonaCaledonia at South PontotocColumbus at AberdeenEthel at East WebsterMooreville at SaltilloMyrtle at NettletonNew Albany at East UnionSmithville at Shannon (DH)Sulligent (Ala.) at HatleyWalnut at FalknerWest Lowndes at West PointOxford TournamentPontotoc vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.Cleveland Central vs. Pontotoc, 4:30 p.m.North Pontotoc vs. Cleveland Central, 6 p.m.Oxford vs. North Pontotoc, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, March 5Calhoun City at Water ValleyFalkner at Blue MountainOxford TournamentMantachie vs. Oxford, 9 a.m.South Panola vs. Mantachie, 11 a.m.Choctaw Central vs. South Panola, 1 p.m.Choctaw Central vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.Lafayette vs. Center Hill, 5 p.m.Center Hill vs. Oxford, 7 p.m. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters