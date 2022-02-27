Emma Mayer (copy)

Emma Mayer's Myrtle squad will face Hickory Flat, Strayhorn and Nettleton this week – all on the road.

 Jim Lytle

Monday, Feb. 28

DeSoto Central at Lafayette

Houston at Houlka

Mooreville at West Union

Myrtle at Hickory Flat

New Albany at Baldwyn

North Pontotoc at Falkner

Starkville at Noxapater

Sulligent (Ala.) at Smithville

West Point at Louisville

Wheeler at New Site

Tuesday, March 1

Aberdeen at Columbus

Alcorn Central at Wheeler

Belgreen (Ala.) at Tishomingo County

Biggersville at Tupelo Christian

Booneville at Ripley

Bruce at Oxford

Center Hill at Lafayette

Coahoma County at Potts Camp

East Webster at Houston

French Camp at Calhoun City

Hamilton at Hatley

Hernando at Corinth

Itawamba AHS at Tupelo

Mantachie at Pontotoc

Mooreville at East Union

Myrtle at Strayhorn

New Site at Tremont

North Pontotoc at Nettleton

Pine Grove at Hickory Flat

Saltillo at Kossuth

Shannon at Belmont

Southaven at New Albany

Thrasher at Falkner

Vardaman at South Pontotoc

West Point at Starkville

West Union at Walnut

Thursday, March 3

Amory at Itawamba AHS

Baldwyn at Thrasher

Belmont at Vina (Ala.)

Biggersville at New Site

Bruce at Houlka

Corinth at South Pontotoc

East Webster at Caledonia

Eupora at Houston

Hickory Flat at Walnut

Jumpertown at Falkner

Mantachie at Ripley

Mooreville at North Pontotoc

Nettleton at Hamilton

Pontotoc at Saltillo

Potts Camp at Coahoma County

Shannon at Tremont

Tupelo at New Albany

Vardaman at Calhoun City

Wheeler at East Union

Friday, March 4

Amory at Tupelo

Baldwyn at Tupelo Christian

Belmont at Thrasher

Bruce at Winona

Caledonia at South Pontotoc

Columbus at Aberdeen

Ethel at East Webster

Mooreville at Saltillo

Myrtle at Nettleton

New Albany at East Union

Smithville at Shannon (DH)

Sulligent (Ala.) at Hatley

Walnut at Falkner

West Lowndes at West Point

Oxford Tournament

Pontotoc vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Central vs. Pontotoc, 4:30 p.m.

North Pontotoc vs. Cleveland Central, 6 p.m.

Oxford vs. North Pontotoc, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Calhoun City at Water Valley

Falkner at Blue Mountain

Oxford Tournament

Mantachie vs. Oxford, 9 a.m.

South Panola vs. Mantachie, 11 a.m.

Choctaw Central vs. South Panola, 1 p.m.

Choctaw Central vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Center Hill, 5 p.m.

Center Hill vs. Oxford, 7 p.m.

