Monday, March 20
Booneville at Alcorn Central
Ingomar at Tremont
Kossuth at Wheeler
M.S. Palmer at Potts Camp
Myrtle at Strayhorn
New Hope at West Point
Pine Grove at Houston
Saltillo at Mooreville
Smithville at Nettleton
Thrasher at West Union
Vardaman at Houlka
Vina (Ala.) at New Site
Tuesday, March 21
Alcorn Central at Biggersville
Amory at Nettleton
Byhalia at Potts Camp
Corinth at Caledonia
East Union at Belmont
Eupora at Bruce
Hatley at Aberdeen
Houston at New Albany
Jumpertown at Wheeler
J.Z. George at East Webster
Lafayette at Center Hill
Mooreville at Shannon
Myrtle at Vardaman
New Site at Pine Grove
North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc
Pontotoc at Ripley
Smithville at Tupelo Christian
Starkville at Oxford
Thrasher at Falkner
Tishomingo County at Itawamba AHS
Tupelo at Hamilton
Walnut at Baldwyn
Thursday, March 23
Aberdeen at Hatley
Alcorn Central at Booneville
Baldwyn at Walnut
Belmont at East Union
Bruce at Calhoun City
Columbus at Hamilton
East Webster at Eupora
Falkner at Wheeler
Grenada at Tupelo
Hickory Flat at Myrtle
Itawamba AHS at Shannon
Lafayette at Cleveland Central
Mooreville at Corinth
Nettleton at Amory
New Albany at Houston
Oxford at DeSoto Central
Pine Grove at New Site
Ripley at Pontotoc
Smithville at Ingomar
South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc
Thrasher at Biggersville
Tremont at Jumpertown
West Lowndes at Vardaman (DH)
West Point at New Hope
West Union at Tupelo Christian
Friday, March 24
Belmont at Thrasher
Blue Mountain at Hickory Flat
Caledonia at Tishomingo County
Calhoun City at J.Z. George
Eupora at Starkville
Houlka at West Point
Nettleton at Mooreville
Pontotoc at Tupelo
Saltillo at Kossuth
Shannon at Tremont
South Pontotoc at Lafayette
Tupelo Christian at Falkner
Monroe County Tournament
At Amory
Smithville vs. Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
Smithville vs. Amory, 5:30 p.m.
Hatley vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Hatley vs. Aberdeen, 8:30 p.m.
Union County Tournament
At Ingomar
Ingomar vs. Myrtle, 4 p.m.
East Union vs. New Albany, 5:15 p.m.
Myrtle vs. West Union, 6:30 p.m.
Ingomar vs. New Albany, 7:45 p.m.
West Union vs. East Union, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Battle in Batesville
At South Panola
Field A
Mantachie vs. D’Iberville, 11:30 a.m.
Olive Branch vs. Warren Central, 1 p.m.
Mantachie vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 2:30 p.m.
Southaven vs. Olive Branch, 4 p.m.
Center Hill vs. Southaven, 5:30 p.m.
Field B
Brighton (Tenn.) vs. EPC (Ark.), 10 a.m.
Brighton (Tenn.) vs. West Harrison, 1 p.m.
Senatobia vs. Corinth, 2:30 p.m.
West Harrison vs. Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
Field C
Oxford vs. Warren Central, 10 a.m.
Oxford vs. St. Benedict (Tenn.), 11:30 a.m.
Center Hill vs. Starkville, 2:30 p.m.
Lake Cormorant vs. Starkville, 4 p.m.
Senatobia vs. Lake Cormorant, 5:30 p.m.
Monroe County Tournament
At Amory
Smithville vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Amory, 11:30 a.m.
Hatley vs. Smithville, 1 p.m.
Hatley vs. Amory, 3:30 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Amory, 6:30 p.m.
Union County Tournament
At Ingomar
Myrtle vs. New Albany, 9 a.m.
Ingomar vs. East Union, 10:15 a.m.
East Union vs. Myrtle, 11:30 a.m.
New Albany vs. West Union, 12:45 p.m.
Ingomar vs. West Union, 2 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.